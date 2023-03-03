SEBRING — What was meant to be a fun day at the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) Historic Weekend at the Sebring International Raceway (SIR) went terribly wrong on Saturday. Two separate incidents occurred that changed the mood of the entire event.
“Unfortunately, a gentleman was stepping out of a transporter with one of the teams and it is possible he had a cardiac event, but regardless he fell and hit his head,” explained John Story, senior director, Marketing, Business Development & Communications at SIR. “He passed away yesterday (Wednesday, March 1). It was not a racing accident; it was someone working with one of the teams.”