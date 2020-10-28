SEBRING – For years, it was the Annual Ryder’s Cup that paired Highlands Golf Professionals with Amateurs in a two event at Harder Hall. For the past two years, the name has been changed to the Harder Hall Challenge Cup, held this past weekend.
“In the past,” said Head Organizer Cody Brownwell “this was the Ryder’s Cup.”
Brownwell explained how they took an idea they have kicked around for the past several years and morphed the Ryder’s Cup into the Harder Hall Challenge Cup last year.
“Without enough Pros to match up with the Amateurs,” continued Brownwell “this is a way to keep the tournament going, we had a qualifier in which we took the lowest 24 scores and it did not matter if they were Pros or Amateurs. Then we picked the teams like backyard kickball.”
“This only the second year that we have done it, but it seems to be working out, so we are happy with it so far,” added Brownwell. “The major distinction is that there is not a Pro and an Amateur with each pairing, we are all intermingled now.”
Teams were picked by Nick Vause and Colin Walkup with Team Vause in the dark blue shirts and Team Walkup in the white shirts.
Team Walkup took the early lead on Saturday morning as Rick Haas/Mike Sayre defeated Clay Davis/Randy Blank 2up. Sam Rogers/Colin Walkup defeated Brian Bone/Kaleb Saunders 5 and 4. Mike Browning/Trey Hill bested Steven Salter/Tripp Walters 5 and 4. Joel Walkup/Zac Walkup outlasted Nick Vause/Cullen Lovett 2 and 1.
For those that don’t quite understand golf scoring in match play: 1up or 2up means that team won one or two holes more than those they were paired against. 5 and 4 means that winning team already won 5 more holes than the other pairing on holes already played with only 4 left, leaving no chance for the team behind to win.
Team Vause picked up two points and Mike LaMere/Jeff Gaddy edged out Jim Gulick/Steve Forsyth 2 and 1 while Bill David/Cody Brownwell eased past Mike Moore/Jeff Klingbiel 3 and 2.
The two teams battled to a 3 to 3 draw in Saturday afternoon play. For Team Vause: Salter/Blank defeated Gulick/Forsyth 3 and 2; Lamere/Gaddy bested Hill/Z. Walkup 5 and 4; Lovett/Vause edged Browning/J. Walkup 2 and 1.
Team Walkup scored 3 points as Haas/Sayre beat Watters/C. Davis 3 and 2; Rogers/C. Walkup outlasted B.Davis/Brownwell 1 up; Klingbiel/Moore won over Bone/Saunders 3 and 2.
This gave Team Walkup a 7-5 lead over Team Vause heading into Sunday’s play.
Team Vause staged a remarkable comeback on Sunday as the format switched from pair matching to players going against each other individually, that meant 12 points were up for grabs.
Team Vause pulled out the win over Team Walkup with 7.5 points on Sunday to Team Walkup’s 4.5 to win the Harder Hall Challenge Cup 12.5-11.5.
Picking up wins, Team Vause were Blank, Saunders, Lovett, Lamere, Bone, Brownwell and Vause. For Team Walkup; Haas, Hill, Sayre and Rogers. C. Davis and Gulick halved their matchup.
“Turnout was pretty good, we had 36 players come out to qualify for 24 spots,” added Brownwell. “Which is more than we had last year. We are hoping to keep it going.”