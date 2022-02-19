SEBRING — He was a coach, friend and a mentor of youth. The Highlands County community remembers Brent Ommert, who passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at the age of 66.
Ommert started out as an assistant coach with Sebring High School Baseball. He served as head coach of the program two different times. His first tenure started in 1983 and went until 1986.
Ommert left after the ‘86 season and worked as a graduate assistant under legendary college baseball Coach Ron Polk at Mississippi State.
Once his time in Starkville with the Father of Southeastern Conference Baseball ended, Ommert returned to Highlands County where he coached the Blue Streaks again in the early ‘90s.
South Florida State College’s Rick Hitt played under Ommert in his first stint and worked as an assistant coach during his second. He was complimentary of Ommert’s patience as a coach.
“One thing I always appreciated about him was he was down to earth, he was kind of low key and he was patient and I think that helped a lot of players over the years,” Hitt said.
Former Blue Streak catcher Tommy Lovett Jr. said Ommert was a person who always left someone feeling better about themselves following an interaction. Lovett said he was very knowledgeable about the game and made him very fortunate to have a coach give him the freedom to call his own pitches as a catcher.
Of all the coaches Lovett had, he said, Ommert was probably the best. He said Ommert was just great at encouraging people and getting people to believe in themselves.
Rick Johns, another former assistant of Ommert’s, told a story from when Johns played under Gary Rapp, for whom Ommert was an assistant.
The Blue Streaks were up to play Winter Haven and the ballpark was crawling with scouts. While Johns is warming up, Ommert comes running out to him.
“He goes, ‘You see all these guys?’ I’m like ‘Yeah,’ and he goes, ‘They’re here to see you dude! These guys are all here to see you!’” Johns said. “He was like a kid in a candy store. His eyes were real big. He was all excited and fired up. And I was like, ‘Really?’ He goes ‘Yes!’ And I never forget, I went up on the mound that first pitch and there were like 12 radar guns up back there.”
Johns also experienced firsthand how calm of a coach Ommert was too. It made for a synergistic dynamic with Johns as the assistant.
“He was always easy going and then he would always look at me because I was a pacer,” Johns said. “I would pace up and down the dugout walking and he’d go ‘RJ, chill out man. We got this.’”
Carolyn Shoemaker, a close friend for over 40 years, said she’d never met someone as nice, honest, upfront and loving as Ommert.
“He didn’t know a stranger,” Shoemaker said. “I’ve never ever heard him say anything negative about anybody. He loved our kids. We called him ‘Uncle Brent.’ He was just wonderful.”
While Ommert coached at Mississippi State he actually invited Jeff and Carolyn Shoemaker along with Tom and Karen Knowles to Starkville for several days. He gave the quartet tours of the Bulldog facilities and they even got to see a game he coached in.
Carolyn and Jeff remarked about how much fun they had whether it was just the three of them or a whole group. One time, Ommert even rode six hours with Jeff Shoemaker down to the Florida Keys in the boat they were towing when there wasn’t enough space in the car for them.
After Ommert retired as a coach, he spent his years shaping the youth of Highlands County as a school teacher and administrator. Numerous students wrote letters to Ommert’s wife, Dr. Diana Stripp, expressing their appreciation for having him.
Whether a former player or a former student, Ommert impacted just about any young person he worked with. He took a genuine interest in just about every player he coached and he really enjoyed it.
He even impacted the life of this writer’s father, Scott Hitt.
“Coach Ommert taught me a lot about the importance of being disciplined on the field, playing the game with a certain mindset and physical and mental preparation,” Scott Hitt said. “But he wasn’t just a coach to me, he was also a friend. He dedicated his life to young people as an educator and I know there is an appreciation for him that many of us have because of how he affected our lives.”
A memorial service for Brent Ommert will be held today at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road, Sebring, at 11 a.m.