SEBRING – When the Avon Park T-Ball All-Stars needed it most, they found enough defense to hold off West Volusia, 37-32, to stay alive in the Florida State T-Ball tournament on Sunday in Sebring at Max Long Fields.

The first three innings were a barn burner with Avon Park put up eight in the first, eight in the second and six in the third to tally up an impressive 22 runs behind three homeruns by JD King and two by LJ Olds.

