SEBRING – When the Avon Park T-Ball All-Stars needed it most, they found enough defense to hold off West Volusia, 37-32, to stay alive in the Florida State T-Ball tournament on Sunday in Sebring at Max Long Fields.
The first three innings were a barn burner with Avon Park put up eight in the first, eight in the second and six in the third to tally up an impressive 22 runs behind three homeruns by JD King and two by LJ Olds.
Hot on their heels though was West Volusia, who scored 42 runs the day before in a 43-42 loss, notched twenty runs in the first three innings as Ryder Santora tripled twice and homered to drive in six runs as Avon Park held a tenuous two run, 22-20 lead, after three innings.
The tide seemed to turn quickly against Avon Park in the fourth inning as leadoff singles by LJ Olds, Selena Zaragoza, BJ Longley followed by a triple by Dixxon Markward and another single by Benjamin Garcia had Avon Park up 26-20 with no indication of slowing down.
Then West Volusia pulled off a double play and got the next batter out and Avon Park stalled holding a 26-20 lead.
West Volusia took control in the bottom of the fourth as a homerun by Xander Ransom, a triple by Ava Bailey and doubles by Nolan Galbraith and Santora sparked a seven run rally that gave West Volusia a 27-26 lead after four innings.
Six base hits in the first seven batters brought four across the plate in the top of the fifth as Avon Park held a 30-27 lead with one out. West Volusia once again held Avon Park in check with two straight outs and keeping Avon Park from building on their three run lead, 30-27.
West Volusia cut that lead to one, 30-29, on a two run round tripper by Goodin and the next batter singled.
Then Avon Park found defense as second baseman JD King got two unassisted force outs in. LJ Olds gobbled up a grounder and got the unassisted out at first for the final out to hold West Volusia to two runs and hold a one run, 30-29, lead after five innings.
A leadoff homerun by Amar Jones , seven singles by the next eight batters and an inning ending double by Dixxon Marward accounted for seven runs to make the score 37-29, keeping West Volusia within striking distance.
Avon Park held West Volusia to three runs as defense came up big again to give Avon Park a 37-32 win and advance in the T-Ball State tournament.