2022 saw things return to normal for local sports. COVID-19 restrictions were gone and the attention returned to the field or the racetrack, in the case of SuperSebring. From the Sebring football team winning back-to-back district titles to Earl Bamber’s memorable drive in the 12 Hours of Sebring, it was an exciting year for sports in Highlands County. The Highlands News-Sun staff weighs in on the biggest 10 stories of the year.
1. Sebring football wins back-to-back district titlesThe Sebring Blue Streaks took a long time to win their first district championship. It only took one year to win a second one — and they did it in dominating fashion.
The Blue Streaks held the Okeechobee Brahmans to 39 total yards as they cruised to an easy 42-0 win to clinch the Class 3S-District 11 Championship. The Blue Streaks won their first-ever district title in 2021.
The Blues finished the season with an 8-3 record after falling in overtime to Jensen Beach.
2. Ganassi Cadillac wins 12 Hours of SebringSEBRING — There was plenty of excitement in the final hour of the 12 Hours of Sebring — too much excitement if you ask Earl Bamber — but in the end, it was the No. 02 Cadillac Accessories Cadillac DPi-V.R of Chip Ganassi Racing that took the checkered flag.
Bamber battled back from second place twice in the late stages of the race to give the victory to the No. 02 Cadillac.
After Alex Lynn handed off the car to Bamber with a comfortable advantage with a little more than an hour remaining, Bamber ran into the No. 13 AWA LPM3 car and had to serve a drive-through penalty, which knocked him back to second place. He fought his way past the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac, only to have contact with the No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari GTD and drop back to second place once again.
Bamber fought back and passed Westbrook a second time, taking the lead with 45 minutes left and went on to post a 6.471-second victory over the No. 5 car. The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac made it a podium sweep for Cadillac and placed third.
“Chip Ganassi Racing and Cadillac was amazing this weekend,” Bamber said. “We had such a good lead and I managed to throw it away twice. I’m just so happy to get the first win for the 02. Thank you to Alex and Neel (Jani), who came in and did a great job.”
3. AP girls basketball wins 3 straight district titlesWinning a district title isn’t an easy feat. Winning three in a row doesn’t happen often but the Avon Park Red Devils did just that when they captured their third straight Class 3A-District 10 championship. The Red Devils clinched the title in style, defeating the Lake Christian Vikings 71-21. The Red Devils raced out to a 22-4 lead and never looked back on the way to victory.
“Anytime you win back-to-back districts it is an accomplishment,” Avon Park Head Coach Jeremy Wortinger said after the Red Devils won their second straight title. “I am really proud of my girls.”
4. 3 swimmers qualify for state
Not many athletes have a tougher time advancing to the state meet than Class 1A swimmers and divers. The class is designed to give smaller-school athletes an equal chance to reach to state but the class is filled with private schools, who can spend time swimming on a year-round basis. The marks in Class 1A are frequently better than those seen in Class 2A or 3A but Highlands County saw three divers advance to the state meet.
Avon Park’s Dorian Taylor placed 11th in the boys diving competition with a score of 306.50 points.
Lake Placid’s Chloe Leblanc placed 16th in the girls competition with a score of 301.70 points and Avon Park’s Madison Talley placed 19th with 201.6 points.
5. Lake Placid’s Carlyn Bobo makes it 4 trips to state meetMotivated every step of the way by what she loves, Bobo achieved something great this cross country season.
She competed in the FHSAA Class 2A Cross Country Championships for the fourth season in a row. The accomplishment puts her in a special group of runners who reached states for four consecutive years.
“It’s been pretty amazing,” Bobo said. “Not many people get that experience so I’m very, very blessed.”
She’s the only Lake Placid runner to make state four straight years in over 22 years according to a review of FHSAA online records dating back to 2000.
The senior posted a time of 19:17.1 for the 19th spot out of over 230 girls in Tallahassee. That time was two seconds faster than her 2021 time of 19:19.3 but she finished five spots lower in 2022.
6. Clark wins inaugural Citrus Golf Trail Women’s InvitationalLauren Clark had a tough third round but came blazing back and fired a 70 in the fourth and final round to capture the Citrus Golf Trail Women’s Invitational. Clark’s scores for the four days of competition were 71, 72, 74 and 70 for a grand total of 287 which is 1-under par. Coming in at par and in second place was Minji Kang who had scores of 73, 74, 68 and 73 respectively adding up to 288. Taylor Roberts rounded out the top three with 73, 74, 67 and 71 respectively for 290.
It was the first year of the Citrus Golf Trail Women’s Invitational taking over for the Harder Hall women’s Invitational.
7. Sebring’s Ashley Bible signs with Air Force AcademySEBRING — Signing a college scholarship is an enormous commitment that allows the student-athlete to continue to play the sport they love while getting an education. For Ashley Bible it was a much bigger commitment. Ashley not only signed a scholarship to continue her volleyball career but she signed to join the United States Air Force as she will attend the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
It was a year-long process to be accepted to the Air Force Academy. Bible will play for the Falcons who are a NCAA Division I team, but she will have to go through basic training before even stepping foot onto the volleyball court. Bible was a four-year varsity player for the Sebring Blue Streaks at the outside hitter position. She accumulated 827 kills, 624 digs, 159 aces, 66 blocks and a .194 hitting percentage.
“I am very excited to be able to keep my volleyball career going and to go to the Air Force Academy,” Bible said. “It means a lot to me, I’m excited to go be in the military and I will get a great education too. I had several schools looking at me and I cut it down to my final three. I chose the Air Force Academy because I really like the atmosphere when I went there. I love the coaches and the team, it just means more than any other college. The campus is so pretty and is located in the middle of the mountains. All the people are super nice and welcoming.”
8. Sebring’s Young signs Division I football scholarshipSEBRING — A dream came true for Sebring’s Nic Young in May as he signed a full ride scholarship to Long Island University. Young was a four-year starter for the Sebring Blue Streaks on the offensive line.
The Long Island University Sharks are a part of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision level. The Sharks are members of the Northeast Conference.
“I’m so excited and it really is a dream come true,” said Nic Young. “I’ve been playing since I was little and it was always a goal to get college paid for and now, I’m here. All I can do is put my head down and grind, make sure I finish out the school year strong and get ready for New York.”
Nic had a few schools interested in him but he knew Long Island University was the perfect fit.
“I had three schools that were in big consideration but LIU was by far the most beneficial one to go to, a full ride and it was a no-brainer,” explained Nic.
9. Chargers win pair of Super Bowl titlesLAKELAND – In their first year in the Florida Elite Football League, the Highlands County Chargers sent three teams to the Super Bowl game, winning two of them.
The Highlands County Chargers Rookie team secured the Super Bowl championship by defeating the Palmetto Pride 12-6.
The Highlands County Chargers Freshman team fell short in their bid for a Super Bowl title against a tough Countryside Jr Cougar Freshman team, but the Highlands County Chargers Junior team beat the Ocala Thunder 34-24, to earn the Highlands County Chargers Youth Football organization their second championship of the day.
10. Rick Hitt becomes ABCA presidentAVON PARK – Rick Hitt, athletic director and head baseball coach at South Florida State College (SFSC), was named president of the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and officially took office on Friday, Jan. 7, 2002 during ABCA’s annual convention in Chicago.
Hitt initially joined the ABCA Board of Directors while serving as the Junior College Division Chair before being selected by the ABCA membership to serve as ABCA fourth vice president in 2018. Since that time, he has served simultaneously on the ABCA’s Board of Directors while progressing up the vice-presidential ladder. As second vice president in 2020, Hitt was tasked with arranging all of the clinic speakers for the 2021 ABCA Convention, which was held virtually.