2022 saw things return to normal for local sports. COVID-19 restrictions were gone and the attention returned to the field or the racetrack, in the case of SuperSebring. From the Sebring football team winning back-to-back district titles to Earl Bamber’s memorable drive in the 12 Hours of Sebring, it was an exciting year for sports in Highlands County. The Highlands News-Sun staff weighs in on the biggest 10 stories of the year.

1. Sebring football wins back-to-back district titlesThe Sebring Blue Streaks took a long time to win their first district championship. It only took one year to win a second one — and they did it in dominating fashion.

Recommended for you