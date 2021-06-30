AVON PARK — It was a long hot day when the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour made their third stop of the summer at Highlands Ridge North. Fifty-one golfers battled the scorching sun and each other.
“Highlands Ridge was in great shape,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director Andy Kesling. “It was hot and walking the North Course is a lot for those kids. There is a lot of distance in between the end of one hole and the beginning of the next. It was definitely an endurance test for these kids but they did a really good job of getting around and I was proud of that. It was the hottest day we have had on the longest course that they have to walk.”
Lane Revell continues to lead in the boys 16 to 18 age division. Revell came in first with 78 strokes. There was a tie for second with Brayden Smith and Robby Hill each finishing with 84. Cade Scarborough had 85; Trent Bray, 87; Nicholas Garber, 91; Jay Walkup, 92; James Swaford, 101; Kellen Westberry, 112; and Dean Clark, 127.
In the girls 14 to 18 group Taylor Derr led the pack with 84. Rebecca Kesling came in second with 95 and Aly Smyth rounded out the top three with 104. Lexandra Luevano came in with 109; Rylie Brooker, 111; Kearsta Danser, 120; Aidan Fontana, 126; and Brooklyn Reed, 142.
Ben Trevino claimed first in the boys 14 to 15 with 83. Daylon White finished in second with 91 and Kale Henderson came in third with 94. Zach Carlton had 102; JR Redding, 112; Bailey Westberry, 142; and Christian Shaffer, 145.
“I really like today’s tournament,” said Daylon White. “I like this course a lot, it is one of my favorite courses. The wind has been affecting the shots every once in a while. This is my second year on the Tour. I like the competition and being able to play with kids my own age. I really like this tour and playing different course. This is really fun and the more people, the better.”
The boys 11 to 13 division was led by Dillon Parnell with 38 and in a close second was Alex Kruschwitz with 41. Rounding out the top three was John Roberts with 45. Liam McCann came in with 50; Caleb Glisson, 55; Grayson Davis, 62; and Thomas Mercer, 70.
There were only two competitors in the girls 11 to 13 age group. Hannah Castillo came out on top with 40 and Jenesi Trevino shot a 47.
In the boys and girls 9 to 10 group, Jordan Castillo was the first place finisher with 37. In second place was Zoe Hout with 46 and Owen Smith placed third with 47. JD Scheipsmeier had 53; Grant Zwayer, 57; Nathan Boyd, 63; and Luke Lovett, 67.
The 6 to 7 boys and girls were led by Garrett Parnell who shot a 35. Tess Johnson came in second with 35. There was tied for third place with Faith Grant and Trey Acevedo both shooting 36. Nixon Bone came in with 38; Winston Bone, 39; Kayden Albritton, 41; Dalton Bennett, 49; Austin Sims, 49; Nivea Bone, 50; Jude Bone, 53 and Jazzlyn Brown, 53.
“Highlands Ridge is a tougher course and the fact that it was hot and a long ways to walk, it didn’t produce a lot of good scores,” said Kesling. “I anticipate the scores to get better over the next few events. The difficulty of it being so hot and that Highlands Ridge is a difficult course, I think it took a lot out of these kids. That is part of golf, battling all of the elements.”
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour’s next stop will be tomorrow at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club’s Turtle Run Course.
“Turtle Run is a score-able course if you hit the ball straight off the tee so I anticipate seeing some good numbers,” Kesling said. “We are excited to have them at Sun ‘N Lake and look forward to seeing some good scores on Thursday.”
It is not too late to sign up for the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour. The Tour has eight events left. To sign up please contact the tour at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com.