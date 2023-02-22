Adult tennis players paid $40.00 and youth paid $20.00 to play in the 28th Annual Thakkar & Thakkar Valentine’s tennis tournament sponsored by the Highlands County Tennis Association. The proceeds are awarded every year to area high school tennis players going on to higher schooling. Players were asked to bring a silent auction basket. A table was soon filled with an array of unique and decorative baskets awarded to the highest bidders.

The club is sponsoring a bus trip March 29th to the Miami Open and organizer Barbara McCarthy placed a display next to the baskets for members to sign up to watch in person the greatest men and women tennis players in the world compete.

