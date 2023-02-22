Adult tennis players paid $40.00 and youth paid $20.00 to play in the 28th Annual Thakkar & Thakkar Valentine’s tennis tournament sponsored by the Highlands County Tennis Association. The proceeds are awarded every year to area high school tennis players going on to higher schooling. Players were asked to bring a silent auction basket. A table was soon filled with an array of unique and decorative baskets awarded to the highest bidders.
The club is sponsoring a bus trip March 29th to the Miami Open and organizer Barbara McCarthy placed a display next to the baskets for members to sign up to watch in person the greatest men and women tennis players in the world compete.
In return for the tournament fee, players received a collector’s tennis jersey, an awards dinner Sunday evening at the home of the Lackey family and two days of enjoyable tennis. Dr. Vinod Thakkar personally gave each of the 60 players a $10 voucher to purchase lunch Saturday. The lunch was provided via the food truck of Thyme2Dine Streatery.
Play was divided into three divisions depending on ability and they played normal three set tennis scoring. Players tied after two sets played a 10-point tie breaker.
During week day play at the center, the men play against the men and the women against each other. The mixed doubles tournament offered the opportunity for the guys and gals to compete in mixed doubles play.
Pat Bentz, who turns 90 in May, was teamed for the tournament with Scarlett Lackey, age 14. “ When Scarlett was 10 and I was 85 we were teamed together and won our division,” Bentz said. The lifetime sport again attracted tennis lovers of all ages.
Tournament play was held all day Saturday, the semi-finals were held Sunday morning and the finals in the afternoon.
T. C. and Jackie Lackey won the “A” Division with Janie Hollinger and Kenny Johnson placing second. Horace and Kimone Watkis won the “A” consolation round. The “B” Division was won by high school junior Kim Pham and high school sophomore Vivek Krishnadas. Placing second were one of the original members of the Highlands County Tennis Association, Gene Bengston and Avon Park High School junior Madelyn Levy. Bruce Wyse and Peggy Sisemore won the “B” consolation round. The “C” Division Round Robin was won by Liam Helmes and Mary Pickorius.
Sunday evening all the players and their fans gathered at the Lackey family home and were treated to a barbecue dinner, potato salad, coleslaw, an array of desserts and adult beverages. Janet Alexander sold 50/50 raffle tickets and the silent auction winners were announced. Dr. T. C. Lackey, president of HCTA, then awarded the winning and placing teams cash prizes. It was the perfect ending to a gorgeous weekend full of good tennis and friendly camaraderie.
The Thakkar Tennis Center, located in the Country Club of Sebring, is also in the process of completing the construction of eight pickleball courts which are planned for completion and play by the end of March.
Two of the nation’s major racket sports (tennis and pickleball) will be available at the center, which has bathrooms, a viewing tower, an air-conditioned club house with a kitchen, comfortable lounge seating, a large TV, six lighted clay tennis courts, a teaching professional, private lessons, a summer camp for youngsters, and many fun tournaments. It’s simply a friendly gathering place for people who like to stay fit, playing a sport they love.
The Thakkar Tennis Center, home of the Highlands County Tennis Association, is a true racket players gem.