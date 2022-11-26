They say “You can’t go home again!” I proved that wrong last Thursday.
I began my Thanksgiving morning with a long drive in the dark from my home in Apopka, on the northwest side of Orlando. I was headed to Highlands Hammock State Park for the annual Turkey Trot. Both I-4 and Highway 27 were blissfully empty.
Avon Park had been my home for 19 years. During that time, I taught school and worked part-time covering sports for the News-Sun. My wife worked part-time and kept our family and home running smoothly as our son and daughter grew up. Today both are married with two children each that range in age from five years to five weeks.
We came to Avon Park in 1991 and left in 2010 as I took on a new teaching job in the Orlando area. We even left Florida in 2016 and spent four years in Minnesota but returned to Orlando in 2020. During these past twelve years, we have stayed in touch with friends from Avon Park via social media, phone calls and occasional visits.
This year my son ran the Turkey Trot with a new feature. It was a stroller with his two children, Lilia and Reisz. His wife, Jenny ran it too to complete the family event.
Chet Brojek, the race director, projected so much happiness as runners picked up their packets and pinned their numbers on. The long-time former Avon Park High School coach and athletic director still has lots of enthusiasm for running. People like Chet and former Sebring coach Jeff Shoemaker inspired me to start a cross-country team and a track team at Walker Memorial Academy.
The crowd of nearly five hundred runners featured some Sebring cross-country team shirts, a Lake Placid swimming shirt and an Avon Park Red Devil baseball cap. I was reminded of coaches that I interviewed as a News-Sun sportswriter. All three schools featured some outstanding coaches like Hoppy Rewis at Avon Park and later Sebring, Mike Lee at Lake Placid and later Sebring, Terry Quarles and Rick Hitt at South Florida, Mort Jackson at Avon Park and Bob Sampson and Kirby Overman at Sebring.
Despite my time away, I still recognized some people. I said hello to local runner and former cross-country coach Doug Morton and former Avon Park high all-around athlete Leah Heiring, now a mom of three.
It reminded me of hot summer afternoons covering high school swimming and cross-country, but there were also some track meets in late February and early March when athletes and parents were bundled up in blankets and coats. I remember the gyms in Sebring, Lake Placid, Avon Park and South Florida State College for volleyball and basketball. I remember how crammed the Sebring gym was when Eric Zwayer led the Blue Streaks to a win that put them in the final four of the state high school basketball tournament.
I also remember how much better the baseball facilities were at the local high schools and South Florida State compared to what I had seen at my high school in Michigan. My hometown could not boast of baseball players like Hal McRae, Tom Gordon or Gabe White.
It also reminded of finishing stories on deadline at the News-Sun office and working with some great people like Jeff Cantwell, Scott Dressell and Lee and Skip in the press room.
Highlands County is a great place to call home. From the groves in Avon Park and South Florida State College in Avon Park to Lake Jackson and Highlands Hammock State Park in Sebring to the murals in downtown Lake Placid, I am thankful to have been a part of it for 19 years and so thankful I can still visit today.
John Bedell was a former sports correspondent for the Highlands News-Sun.