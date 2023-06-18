Parents can take an involved part in a young athlete’s life. It can come in the format of their biggest cheerleader, their ride to games or someone to keep them honest. But other times they have opportunity to serve a mentor in the sports they love.
Sebring girls soccer and boys tennis coach TC Lackey is no stranger to coaching his own child at the high school level. Because it’s more like children.
Lackey has nearly run the gambit having coached five of six kids at the high school level since starting several years ago.
He coached daughters Kitty, Victoria, Phoebe and Jackie in soccer while coaching his son Trace in tennis. The last in line is his youngest, Scarlett who will soon be making the transition to high school. Safe to say he’s a veteran.
Meanwhile, Avon Park boys basketball coach Tony Cohen has only coached his son Damari less than a handful of years.
Michael Hough, Lake Placid’s head baseball coach, mentors his youngest son MJ. The rising sophomore outfielder and pitcher is the only one of Hough’s three sons to continue baseball into high school.
Leaving it at the doorstep
People talk about not bringing home work with them and that includes athletics. That’s just as evident when being a coach-parent.
Cohen said one way he tries to keep the two apart is by letting his son approach him about the games or team-related things. He tries not to bring anything up. It has an added effect of showing that he’s picking up on his father’s teachings.
“I don’t want to overwhelm him and be like, ‘At the game, this is what it is’ because we have to separate the two,” he said. “(If) we have family time, we have family time. But if he wants to talk about it, we talk about it.”
Hough learned how to make the separation thanks to his work. Running a family business with his sons allowed him to practice leaving things where they were. Business is business and family is family.
Lackey said the same thing. He’s a coach for however many hours the team is competing. Once that final whistle blows or the final set is played, it’s a different role. And he said he is that way with all of his players.
“Just because as a competitor, and as a coach, you sort of put the parenting on the back side,” he said.
All three coaches conveyed that parents can be a little bit harder on their own kids than others on the team. But it all comes from a place of expectation.
“Your expectation as a parent is you want your kid to be the best in everything and you want them to do that,” Lackey said. “And you expect them when they show up on the field, you want the same thing.”
Cohen realized this with his son and actually opted for his assistant coaches to work with him. It’s a way to make sure he heard another voice his son doesn’t hear all the time around him.
Ultimately, coaching one’s child can help build that bond even stronger than before. Cohen said it’s helped make him and Damari come closer together. He’s starting to see his son realize how what he taught him relate to life.
For Hough, his son’s a baseball junkie. They will go and watch other high school teams or just sit around watching college baseball. But more than that he’s seen the competitor come out in everything they do. He even conceded MJ’s taken it to him on the golf course too.
Lackey likes being able to look back and think on what his children accomplished in a game or a match or whatever. He’ll catch himself getting excited seeing Jackie with a chance near the net. Because parents want to see their kids succeed.