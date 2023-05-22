ST. PETERSBURG (AP) — Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers avoided a three-game sweep by beating the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Sunday.

Tampa Bay (34-14) dropped to 21-4 at Tropicana Field, the second-best 25-game home record since 1901 behind the 1978 Boston Red Sox at 22-3.

