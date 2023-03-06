Hawks Heat Basketball

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) defends Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Miami.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 30 points and the Miami Heat held Trae Young to a season-low eight points in a 117-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Tyler Herro added 20 points, while Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin finished with 15 apiece for the Heat, who extended their lead over the Hawks to 1 ½ games for seventh in the Eastern Conference.

