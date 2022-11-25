SEBRING — Spartan, the world’s leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand, will hold its Kids World Championship in the greater Sebring/Lake Placid, Florida area on December 10-11.
Along with the Kids World Championship, hosted by Visit Sebring, the Central Florida Trifecta Weekend will feature the Sprint, Super, and Beast events, along with an open Kids heat for all youngsters ages 4-14. Local kids are encouraged to register for this unique opportunity.
“The 2021 Spartan Race at Skipper Ranch was a great experience for my boys — ages 4 and 6 at the time — from start to finish,” said Sebring resident Erin Hinds. “A friend of ours participates in the adult Spartan races, and he encouraged them to sign up. They were so proud of completing the obstacle course and receiving a medal! My husband and I were able to follow along the sidelines encouraging them to push through and not to give up.
“It was hot, they were sweating, and it was tough. However, it was neat to be able to watch my boys struggle and overcome some of the more difficult challenges and breeze through others. Their favorite part was jumping down into the mud pit. We look forward to them participating in this race again this year.”
At the championship race, the globe’s toughest junior Spartans will encounter approximately 26 obstacles along a 2.99-mile course of dirt, mud, grass, and natural streams. The race will feature qualified athletes in two age groups (9–11 and 12–14) competing in boys’ and girls’ heats for a share of $20,000 in prizes and the title of Spartan Kids World Champion.
Saturday and Sunday also feature open Kids races ranging in distance from half a mile to 2 miles, with a family 2-mile heat as well. Kids ages 4-6 are recommended to do the 0.5 mile race, kids ages 7-9 are recommended to do the 1-mile race, and kids ages 9-14 are eligible to run the 2-mile Open and Competitive events. (Racers must be 9 years of age to run this distance.)
Adults can race in the Beast (21K, 30 obstacles) on Saturday, and the Super (10K, 25 obstacles) and Sprint (5K, 20 obstacles) on Sunday, making it an action-packed family weekend.
Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies, and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large-scale global events with a vibrant digital content and community platform. With 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world’s leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.