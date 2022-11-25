SEBRING — Spartan, the world’s leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand, will hold its Kids World Championship in the greater Sebring/Lake Placid, Florida area on December 10-11.

Along with the Kids World Championship, hosted by Visit Sebring, the Central Florida Trifecta Weekend will feature the Sprint, Super, and Beast events, along with an open Kids heat for all youngsters ages 4-14. Local kids are encouraged to register for this unique opportunity.

Recommended for you