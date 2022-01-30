SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks took care of business on a night they honored eight graduating seniors.
The Blues Streaks defeated the McKeel Academy Wildcats 84-66 on Senior Night Friday. Sebring’s win was a rebound from a 68-57 road loss to Okeechobee earlier in the week and it’s Sebring’s third straight win at home since a home loss to the Brahmans on Jan. 15.
“It’s big, man,” Sebring Coach Princeton Harris said about the bounce back win. “We had a good practice this week and we just wanted them to get after it. And that’s what they did. It’s big for us to come out here and get a win like this tonight.”
The first quarter was quite competitive with the Blue Streaks holding just a 16-12 advantage through the first eight minutes. Something that kept it close in that first eight was McKeel’s advantage on the boards.
McKeel was able to maintain possessions thanks to crashing the offensive glass which allowed for second chance points. This made it difficult for the Blue Streaks to pull away even when it got stops on the initial shot.
“No. 1 we got to box out and we got to be the first one to throw the punch,” Harris said he told his squad. “We can’t just sit back and accept the punch. We got to be the one that delivers it.”
Sebring pulled away a good amount in the second quarter thanks to a resolved rebounding issue, Harris’ message about aggressiveness and a tight whistle. Harris emphasized getting the ball down the court as quickly as possible and that led to several drawn fouls.
A whole host of called fouls resulted in a flurry of free throws for both squads within the half’s final two minutes. Harris said it affected his team’s style of play.
Marshall O’Hern led all free throw (FT) shooters with nine makes and 11 of the Streaks’ 23 attempts for the game. Sebring’s goal every game for free throws is to shoot at least 80 percent.
O’Hern’s nine made FTs accounted for over a third of his 23 points on the night.
Sebring outscored the Wildcats 23-13 for a 38-25 halftime lead.
The Streaks really started pushing the tempo to start the second half and held its lead through the third quarter. Most of the buckets came in transition and fast breaks while Sebring had some struggles in the half court.
Harris said they installed some new sets over the week and wanted to get the team some reps in a real game for when the district tournament comes around. But the main goal on offense is to push the ball and advance it in three seconds or fewer.
However, he did mention the end result masks some problems the Blue Streaks had with rotations. But if the rotations come together, they can be a good ball club when it’s district tourney time.
Sebring outscored McKeel by two in both the third and fourth quarter, allowing for Harris to empty the bench and send his seniors out winners on Senior Night.
“I congratulated them and thanked them for being with me for the four years that they have,” Harris said. “Always good to get a win on senior night.”
Devontae Powell led the seniors with a near triple double. He registered 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.
The Streaks have just three games remaining in the 2021-2022 season with two on the road in tournaments. But they do have one last home game. Sebring takes on Winter Haven in a rescheduled matchup on Thursday Feb. 3.