The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) wrapped up their third annual tournament at Sun ‘N Lake this past weekend. Tournament Director Clark Debusk noted that Sun ‘N Lake Golf Course has been a great venue and hopefully they can work together to put together another three year contract.

Both Brett Moore for the boys and Ariana Carvalho for the girls did not finish in the top five on Saturday staged major comebacks to take their respective 2023 AJGA Sun ‘N Lake Championships.

