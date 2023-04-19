The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) wrapped up their third annual tournament at Sun ‘N Lake this past weekend. Tournament Director Clark Debusk noted that Sun ‘N Lake Golf Course has been a great venue and hopefully they can work together to put together another three year contract.
Both Brett Moore for the boys and Ariana Carvalho for the girls did not finish in the top five on Saturday staged major comebacks to take their respective 2023 AJGA Sun ‘N Lake Championships.
In the Girls, Alyssa Mixon shot a 68 on Saturday and held a two stroke lead over three players; Subin Jang, Samantha Colombine and Catalina Harvey, who each finished at 70. Catherine Andino finished fifth with 71 with Mami (Judy) Amano, Jamie Lowry and Teagan Connors tied for sixth with 73 and Carvalho in ninth place with 74.
On Sunday, it was Carvalho that shot a 68 to tie Catherine Andino, who shot a 71, for first place with a two day total of 142. Carvalho won the championship in the second playoff hole.
Alyssa Mixon finished in third place one stroke back with a 75 on Sunday and a total of 143. Jamie Lowry, Samantha Colombine and Subin Jang tied for fourth with a two total of 144. Sarah Loza finished seventh with a one over par 145. Maggie Potash and Teagan Connors tied for eighth with 146 and Catalina Harvey rounded out the top ten with a four over par 148.
Brett Moore did not have quite the deficit that Carvalho may have had, starting Sunday three strokes back. With that, he still had eight players ahead of him that he had to get past.
After Saturday’s play, George Aquilera and Danny Bahlinger tied for first with 70 each. Jacob Kutner stood alone at third with 71. Four players were locked up in a tie for fourth place with 72; John Battaglino, Drew Campbell, Jackson Hiller and Yuma Nemoto. Moore and Jake Ackerman tied for eighth place with 73.
Moore shot a blistering 66 on Sunday with nine birdies and three bogeys to take the Boys 2023 AJGA Sun ‘N Lake Championship with a two day total of 139.
Hiller finished second with 141. Nemoto and Bahlinger tied for third with 142 and Jacob Kutner in fifth with 145.
Aquilera finished sixth with 146 while Battaglino and Campbell tied for seventh with 147. Cody Guetzke and Dylan Mason tied for ninth with a four over par 148.
Taken directly from the AJGA website: “The AJGA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive golf.” For more information, visit: AJGA.org.