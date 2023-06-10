Main Photo

Hannah Castillo is all smiles after sinking a hole-in-one on hole No. 8 at River Greens Golf Course. She is the first female to accomplish this feat.

 COURTESY PHOTO

At the age of 13 Hannah Castillo has accomplished a feat that most golfers try to achieve their whole lives. Hannah sank a hole-in-one at River Greens Golf Course in Avon Park.

According to the golf pro, who also happens to be Hannah’s father, Gilbert Castillo, there have been three previous holes-in-one on hole No. 8, with the most recent being Larry Roy on May 5, 2011. Hannah is the first female to make a hole-in-one on No. 8.

