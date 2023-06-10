At the age of 13 Hannah Castillo has accomplished a feat that most golfers try to achieve their whole lives. Hannah sank a hole-in-one at River Greens Golf Course in Avon Park.
According to the golf pro, who also happens to be Hannah’s father, Gilbert Castillo, there have been three previous holes-in-one on hole No. 8, with the most recent being Larry Roy on May 5, 2011. Hannah is the first female to make a hole-in-one on No. 8.
“I was so happy that I made a hole-in-one and the suspense added to it all,” explained Hannah. “Going into No. 8, I was two over and I had just birdied (holes) 6 and 7. All I wanted to do was to get the ball on the green to make it three birdies in a row. I didn’t think that the ball would be in the hole until my playing partner told me to check the cup.”
Hole No. 8 at River Greens is a par 4 so when Hannah sank the ball, she made an Albatross which is when a player scores three strokes under par on a single hole.
“This was my first albatross and my first hole in one,” added Hannah. “I have been looking for my hole-in-one ever since Jordan (my brother) got his in April of 2020.”
Gilbert said, “Her mom and I are super proud of Hannah, not just because of the hole-in-one, but also for how hard she works on her golf game.”