Going off to college is a milestone for any student but to receive an athletic scholarship makes going to college a little more special. For Kolby Alsenady his dream of wrestling in college is coming true because he recently signed a scholarship to grapple with the William Woods University Owls.

Williams Woods University is a private university in Fulton, Missouri. The Owls are a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and compete in the American Midwest Conference.

