Going off to college is a milestone for any student but to receive an athletic scholarship makes going to college a little more special. For Kolby Alsenady his dream of wrestling in college is coming true because he recently signed a scholarship to grapple with the William Woods University Owls.
Williams Woods University is a private university in Fulton, Missouri. The Owls are a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and compete in the American Midwest Conference.
“I appreciate all the support,” Kolby said. “I love my family and I love my friends. I feel like this is the start of a new chapter and they are here to celebrate it with me. I had five other schools looking at me, like Graceland (University), St. Thomas and a few others up north. My teammate Carmine (Santiago) committed to William Woods University so I talked to him about it. I talked with the coach and asked ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if Carmine and I could be dormmates because we are going to be teammates.’ I love the sport of wrestling and want to fulfill my dream of wrestling in college.”
“The coach is very respectful,” Kolby said. “He reached out to me as soon as he could and so did the director of the admissions committee. They were both very respectful and nice so it attracted me to the college.”
“Kolby was one of my babies when I came back to Avon Park,” Coach James Bland said. “My first year back at Avon Park was Kolby’s freshman year. Of that freshman class he is the only one who made it all four years. It is hard, I only had one kid make it all four years. Hopefully he can set the precedence (for other athletes) to be here every year and put the work in and at the end it will pay off. I’m super proud and excited for him. He is a kid that was always there. It is hard to have kids now that will show up and put out every day and Kolby is one of those kids. I’m happy for the example he set.”
Kolby knows going to college will be a big adjustment and said, “I’m a little nervous about going to college. It is 18 hours away so it is far from home; there will be snow and all this new weather. It is going to be a lot different but I’m ready for it. I have never left home for a long period like this so it is scary. I feel like I will be homesick because I’m going to miss my mom and my pets, but I will get used to it.”
Coach Bland and Kolby’s parents know he has what it takes to be successful at William Woods University.
“Once at college he will have to get past his freshman year,” explained Bland. “He will have to get past that first year, get past being homesick and get used to your new environment and start adapting. Focus on school and focus on wrestling, don’t focus on missing home, and the rest will fall in place. He needs to work on his mental status and mental abilities and keep pushing forward. Someone like Kolby, with his character, is irreplaceable. It is hard to find a kid with that experience on the mat. He put in the work and tried bettering himself. It will be hard losing that leadership.”
When it comes to support, Kolby has a lot of people in his corner cheering him on but one stands out among the rest.
“My number one supporter is my mom. She has always been there for me and is really proud of me for taking the next step. She has taken care of me, supported me and never left my side. She has always been a strong a woman and it has motivated me to do better for myself and be successful. I also have the support of my grandfather, my dad, my grandma, my girlfriend and all my friends. Everyone has been there for me.”
Kolby’s parents were beaming with pride as they watched their son sign with the Owls.
“We are very proud and he has worked very hard to get to this point,” said his dad, Jamal Alsenady. “The transformation he has made since his freshman year to now is remarkable. It is almost a different kid. He has worked very hard. A lot of blood, sweat and tears. He will need to stay focused and stay away from the distractions. We know he has the ability and drive but he will have to avoid the distractions. I’m sad to see him leave but I’m excited for him because it is a new adventure.”
“We are not ready for him to leave but he can’t stay at home forever,” said his mom, Stephanie Elkhill. “I’m glad and proud of him for moving on to college. We are just so proud of him.”
As college nears, Kolby is hard at work getting ready for the next level.
“I’m training every day; I use a heavy bag to keep my cardio up and then go to the gym everyday to stay in shape,” he explained.
“I would like to thank everyone for coming, but especially my mom and dad,” added Kolby. “And, Coach Bland for being the best coach I could imagine and being an all-around great guy.”