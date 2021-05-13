JACKSONVILLE – Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease can be stressful, and for those who are new to caregiving, it can also seem overwhelming. To help families cope with the challenges of dementia caregiving, the Alzheimer’s Association is teaming up with the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation to share some helpful tips.
On May 20, the two organizations will host “Play by Play: Creating Care Plans,” a virtual program on combating caregiver stress and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
“Whether you provide daily caregiving, participate in decision making or simply care about a person with the disease, a plan can make all the difference,” said Stefanie Wardlow, program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association. “You don’t play a game without a plan, and every team has a playbook. Oftentimes, the caregiver’s needs are forgone, which leads to stress and potentially unwanted health concerns. A sustainable plan is discussed, agreed upon and reviewed and should include the needs of the person with Alzheimer’s or dementia as well as the caregiver.”
The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation was founded in honor of former University of Arkansas football coach and athletic director Frank Broyles and his wife, Barbara, who both had Alzheimer’s disease. In 2006, Coach Broyles penned “Coach Broyles’ Playbook for Alzheimer’s Caregivers,” which offers strategies and goal-oriented advice for those caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s. Those who attend the free program will receive a free copy of Broyles’ book.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 11 million family members caring for them. In Florida alone, there are 580,000 people battling the disease and 527,000 caregivers.
“Play by Play: Creating Care Plans” will begin at 2 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 20. The program is free to attend. Register by calling the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900 or by visiting http://bit.ly/AlzPlaybook.
