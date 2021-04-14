SEBRING — The Visit Sebring Preview, an American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) preview series event, took place over the weekend at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. Rough weather on day two cut the competition short.
Three local golfers competed in the two day tournament, Brayden Smith (Sebring), Avery Hurst (Sebring) and Cade Scarborough (Frostproof).
“We reached out to Sebring and wanted to come to this area to have an impact,” said Madison Scudder. “We want to bring more visitors to the area. Visit Sebring set us up with Sun ‘N Lake and it has been great. The greens are really pure, firm and fast. The rest of the course is in great condition.”
AGJA is a non-profit organization with a goal of developing young golfers to be better on and off the course. AJGA puts on about 120 tournaments across the nation each year with a goal of helping the athletes get recognized by colleges.
Seventy-eight athletes, 54 boys and 24 girls, competed in the two day tournament on the Deer Run course. Day two of competition was cut short when thunderstorms wreaked havoc across the state.
Avery Hurst placed 34th overall with 81 on day one and 43 on the second day for a total of 123. Brayden Smith came in with 91 and 44 for 135 placing him in 50th. Cade Scarborough had a rough time on the links, scoring a 95 and 49 for a total of 144.
“The tournament was great and brought attention to Sebring,” said Avery Hurst. “We don’t get a lot of attention so it was great to have that. The course killed me and challenged the kids more than they thought it would. Saturday I did terrible, but was glad to be out there. Sunday round was cut short because of the rain. This was my first tournament with AJGA and it was similar to other tournaments I competed in but this one gets more credit because it is across the nation. I’m hoping that this event will bring recognition to Sebring so other junior events will come down because there are a lot of good courses in the area.”
In the girls division, Sabrina Kim of Sao Paulo, Brazil and Valeria Ramirez of Bogota, Colombia tied for first place, with both competitors scoring 76 on day one and 31 on day two for a total of 107 strokes. Nicole Yugay of Delray Beach came in close third after shooting a 76 and 31 adding up to 109.
Michael Thomas of Lutz claimed first in the boys group and came in 1-under-par with 71 and 36 for a 107 total. Jules Gentil placed second with 77 and 31 for 108. In third place was Erik Plenge from Lima, Peru who was 1-over-par with 74 and 35 for a 109.
“This tournament is part of our preview series, so all of these players are new either to golf or AJGA,” said Scudder. “These players are trying to get a foot in the door so that they can get their scores and swings in front of college coaches so they can get scholarships. The athletes are from all over the United States with several being from the Southeast.”