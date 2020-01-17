SEBRING – The American Veterans Post 21 Golf Scramble was held Saturday at the Harder Hall Country Club.
The tournament was made of three flights consisting of 36 foursomes. The athletes not only battled each other but also battled the elements on the gusty Saturday morning.
In flight A, the foursome of Zane Chappy, Bob Murphy, Brian Bessette and Dave Czaplicki placed first with 52 strokes. Second place was won with match of cards with the team of Gary Davis, Jason Laman, Jim Kantola and Gordy Sehl coming out on top with 59. Also with 59 was the quartet of Tim Harker, John Eppley, Randy Shriver and Don Madden, placing them in third after the match of cards.
Flight B was neck-and-neck with first and second being separated by just one stroke. The squad of Ed Stemmle, Ron Spatafore, Bob Bowers and Steve Arcand came out on top with 62. In a close second was the foursome of Mike Rogers, Richard Ralston, Chuck DeZort and Ricard Minzy with 63. Placing third with 65 was the team of Mary Rountree, Kathy Traye, Mike Hamilton and Steve Salter.
Flight C came down to a match of cards with the quartet of Gil Baker, Karla Hayes, Ruth Clarke and Billy Smith claiming first with 66. Placing second was the team of Dave Barnes, Rick Manus, Bob Mathy and Tamra Mathy, also with 66. In third place was the squad of Paul Morris, Emily Altier, Kim Gunn and Wayne Gunn with 68.