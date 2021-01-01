2020 was a strange year filled with many twists and changes for Highlands County sports. From Sebring basketball competing in the State Final Four to sports being canceled due to COVID-19, it was an amazing year for sports in Highlands County. The Highlands News-Sun staff weighs in on the biggest 10 stories of the year.
1. Sebring boys basketball compete in Final Four
After 21 long years the Sebring Blue Streaks made it to the Class 5A Final Four after defeating the Jones (Orlando) Tigers in the Region 2 Championship. With a near-capacity crowd cheering on Sebring, the Blue Streaks edged the Tigers 56-51 to clinch the Regional Championship and their spot in the Final Four.
“It was a hell of a job,” said Sebring Coach Princeton Harris. “I am overly excited for these guys. They played hard and worked hard. It was a great team effort. They came in focused and ready to play and I am just very proud of them. The last time Sebring won the Regional Championship was 1999 when Coach Eric Zwayer played. We are just so proud of these guys and their accomplishment. I’m just overjoyed right now. I was thinking to myself ‘this is really happening, we are going to win.’ This is our third trip to the Regional Finals and we finally did it.”
After an unbelievable season the Sebring Blue Streaks were knocked out of the Class 5A Final Four. The Blue Streaks came up short 59-44 against the Rickards Raiders of Tallahassee. It was without a doubt one of the biggest games of the Blue Streaks’ lives and they gave it their all and never gave up. The R.P. Funding Center had a sea of blue and white filling the stands as Sebring held their own but couldn’t surpass the Raiders.
Regardless, Highlands County is proud of the Blue Streaks team and the way they represented the City of Sebring during the season.
2. 12 Hours of Sebring is postponed
Anticipation was high for SuperSebring 2020, which included IMSA’s 68th annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented By Advance Auto Parts and the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring. Reserved trackside RV spaces had sold out faster than any time in the past, as the combination of the IMSA and WEC was a dream for racing fans.
But the week before the race, WEC announced it was canceling its Sebring race and IMSA quickly followed suit. A date of Nov. 11-14 was set for the 12 Hours of Sebring, but WEC was unable to make it due to conflicting schedules.
Still, the 2020 12 Hours of Sebring turned out to be everything fans have come to expect from the 12 Hours, winning Sportscar365’s “Race of the Year.”
Mazda Motorsports took the checkered flag, with the driving trio of Ryan Hunter-Reay, Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell. PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports cruised to the LMP2 class win, while Porsche GT Team ran 1-2 in GTLM in the team’s final race in IMSA. Wright Motorsports gave Porsche fans something else to be happy about, capturing the GTD class victory.
3. Spring sports were canceled due to COVID-19
The Florida High School Athletic Association officially announced the cancellation of all spring sports on Monday, April 20, 2020. While that news was devastating to all athletes, it was especially heartbreaking for the senior class of 2020. The outgoing seniors were unable to finish their school year in the traditional fashion, but they will remember their senior year for the rest of their lives.
For some seniors, the opportunity for a scholarship was a challenge. Some coaches had plans to take their senior athletes on college visits or to a camp. Coaches did their best to help these athletes get the exposure they so desperately needed for an opportunity to play at the collegiate level.
In a statement released, the FHSAA stated, “Following Governor Ron DeSantis’ announcement mandating schools continue distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, it is with heavy hearts that the FHSAA has decided to cancel all FHSAA affiliated events, inclusive of the state series and all championship events, for spring sports. The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans is our top priority. With the evolving threat of the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19), we must ensure that we do not contribute to the spread of this illness. We are deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and/or high school careers end so abruptly. Our Association knows the impact and role high school athletics play in the lives of so many and will continue to work towards the betterment of high school sports. We know this is a trying time, but the health and safety of all is of utmost importance to this Association. Under the guidance of the Florida Department of Education regarding grade level retention, and upon review of the Florida Statutes and FHSAA Bylaws, no additional eligibility will be granted for spring sport athletes.
“To all our senior student-athletes, we thank you for dedicating your time and efforts to your school, your coaches, and your teammates. Cherish the memories you have made and embrace all that the future holds for you. While we are saddened that you are unable to compete this season, we could not be prouder to have been represented by such hard-working individuals.”
4. Swimmers made a splash this season
Advancing to the state swim meet is no easy task. With private schools recruiting kids from all over the country — and in some cases the world — reaching the Sailfish Splash Park Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart is an accomplishment in itself.
All three high schools not only had athletes reach the state meet, they also had them return home with medals.
Avon Park’s Josh Farless, Sebring’s Sophia Kogelschatz, Rilian Smith and Emma Rowe, along with Lake Placid’s Peyton Ming, James Baker, Ethan VonMerveldt, Daniel Maulden, Will Waldron and Hunter Lane-Costello competed at state.
Farless placed second in the 100-yard butterfly in 51.82 and sixth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.21.
Kogelschatz finished 22nd in the 200 Individual Medley with a time of 2:24.01.
Smith finished sixth in diving with a score of 327.85 and Rowe finished 12th, posting a score of 305.40.
Ming had a pair of fourth-place finishes in the brutal Class 1A meet — the preferred choice of private schools — and notched a time of 49.00 in the 100 butterfly and 51.50 in the 100 backstroke.
Baker finished 22nd in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.75 and 19th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.30.
In the boys 200 freestyle relay, the foursome of Ming, Lane-Costello, VonMerveldt and Waldron qualified 13th with a time of 1:32.27. The team placed 11th in the finals, with Ming, Maulden, Baker and VonMerveldt taking turns in the pool.
5. Girls weightlifters strong at state
The Class 1 A State Girls Weightlifting Championship saw six young ladies from across Highlands County giving it their all in Panama City Beach. Each weight division had 20 athletes vying for the top spot.
In the 110-pound weight class, Sebring’s McKenna Kimbrell placed sixth with an impressive bench of 115 pounds and a clean-and-jerk of 120 pounds for a total of 235 pounds. Avon Park’s Ma’Angelica Bautista benched 125.
Sebring’s Keelan Bevis placed seventh in the 139-weight division with a bench of 140 and a clean-and-jerk of 150 for a total of 290.
Placing 11th in the 154-weight group was Sebring’s Hannah Edwards with a bench of 135 and a clean-and-jerk of 160 for a total of 295.
Lake Placid’s Aniyah Hills competed in the 169-weight class. Hills benched 145 and clean-and-jerked 130 for a total of 275.
Placing eighth in the 199-weight division was Avon Park’s Simanthe Watson who benched 155 and clean-and-jerked 150 for a total of 305.
6. Sebring football has undefeated regular season
The Sebring Blue Streak football team opened the season with a 63-0 win over Lake Region, but it was Week No. 2’s 21-15 victory over a very good Clearwater Central Catholic team that showed what the team was capable of. A hard-fought 24-17 win over Bishop Verot had Sebring off and running and they followed that up with convincing wins over Haines City, IMG Academy White and Hardee.
The Blue Streaks were slated to play Bayshore in a Region 5 play-in game, but the winless Bruins forfeited and Sebring moved to 7-0. The Blue Streaks defeated American Collegiate Academy by a 17-14 score to move to 8-0 on the year. In the second play-in game, Jensen Beach stunned the Blue Streaks with a ferocious second-half rally to win 49-46.
7. Sinness signs with Auburn
Years of hard work, dedication, hours of travel to and from practice, injuries and sacrifice have paid off for Sebring’s Jordan Sinness. She signed a scholarship to play volleyball for the Auburn Tigers surrounded by friends and family. The Tigers are located in Auburn, Alabama and are a Power 5 school.
Jordan has been a setter for the Blue Streaks all four years of high school, a captain and according to MaxPreps she has made a total of 1911 assists, 859 digs, 434 kills, 177 aces and 122 blocks. She is ranked 75th in Florida and 767th nationally.
“I am super excited that all my friends, family and coaches came to support me today,” said Jordan Sinness. “I had multiple colleges looking at me, I had places like New Mexico State and all the way up to West Point who offered me a scholarship. I brought it down to three choices Auburn, West Point or Troy, where my sister (Jade Sinness) is going. They all would be great choices and it was a hard decision to make but what it came down to was being closer to home so my friends and family can come watch me. If I were to have gone to West Point, instead of a seven-hour drive it would have been a four-hour plane ride, which would have been harder. Plus another thing I liked about it was it’s closer to my sister, we are just an hour-and-a-half away from each other.”
Coach Sinness knows Jordan is special and has what it takes to succeed at Auburn.
“Her personality makes her special and how easy it is to get along with her. She is easy to follow, she is not a leader vocally but a leader by example. She is a servant to the game and the people around her and you want to follow her. It is hard to find those kind of athletes but she is definitely one of them. To succeeded she needs to be herself. She has the work ethic but she just needs to feel comfortable. If she works hard like she did here it will payoff.”
8. IMSA Race in July
IMSA, along with pretty much the rest of the sports world, was shut down for quite a while, but when plans were announced to return to racing, Sebring race fans found themselves on the schedule for a second race in 2020. The Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring was held Saturday, July 18 at Sebring International Raceway and was the second race back for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series, following the WeatherTech 240 At Daytona on Saturday, July 4.
It was another victory for Pipo Derani at Sebring International Raceway, as he and Felipe Nasr dominated the field and went on to post a 36.432-second victory in the two-hour 40-minute race.
Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner gave Corvette Racing the GTLM class victory in the official Sebring debut of the new Corvette C8.R, while the No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 with co-drivers Aaron Telitz and Jack Hawksworth won the GTD class.
9. Pasley signs with FAU
Jacob Pasley years of hard work, determination and dedication paid off in a big way. Pasley, who is just 17 years old, signed a Division 1 scholarship to play tight end for the Florida Atlantic University Owls (FAU) in Boca Raton.
“Words can not even explain how excited I am about signing this scholarship,” said Jacob Pasley. “This is a big accomplishment, I put in a lot of work for this and it is finally starting to pay off.”
Pasley had over 20 offers to play football and decided FAU was the perfect fit.
“I like the way FAU uses their tight ends and the last one won the (John) Mackey Award,” added Pasley. “It is kind of crazy to see what they do. It is a great place and I loved everything about it. I was able to do a campus tour before COVID and it looked great. They did a lot of remodeling and it looks good. I really connected with the tight end coaches and all the other coaches.”
The Sebring coaching staff could not be prouder of Pasley and all of his accomplishments.
“His size makes him special,” said Sebring head coach LaVaar Scott. “Kids his size do not come along that often. That is what they are looking for in a tight end is length. His size and his ability to move makes him great. He is so young and will only continue to get better.
10. Bobo finishes cross country season on high note
The Lake Placid Green Dragons had one competitor compete at the state and national level this season and that was sophomore and girls team captain, Carlyn Bobo.
Bobo competed both at the State and National level but due to COVID-19 things were a little different this year Nationally. The National Championship was canceled but instead of the traditional National competition Bobo was invited to compete in the Chick-Fil-A Decatur (Alabama) Cross Country Nationals 2020, where she finished in third place in the Elite Girls class.
In the Class 2A-State Championship Bobo finished eighth with a time of 19:28.7.
At the Chick-Fil-A Decatur Bobo finished third with a time of 19:36.20.
“It was a really cool experience and a long drive,” added Bobo. “It was great to see people from all over and the weather was neat. It was in the 30s when I woke up which I’m not used to. It was exciting and I can’t wait to see how much better I will do next year. I know if I keep pushing I can do better.”