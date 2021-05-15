SEBRING — The inaugural Andrew’s Run was held in Sebring’s beautiful Historic Downtown District last Saturday, May 8. The 5K and fun run event was a race around the Circle with the course going down the six spokes of the circle. The athletes hit the track with a DJ blasting tunes, the Watermelon Court handing out water, snacks and of course watermelon.
The family fun event was held in remembrance of Andrew Stephens with all proceeds benefiting The Andrew Stephens Memorial Fund. The fund was created by Andrew’s family to support and give back to local youth and their activities. Andrew was 14 when he was tragically killed in a 2018 car accident involving a drunk driver.
“This event is for our foundation,” explained Rebekah Wills, Andrew’s mother. “We lost Andrew to a DUI accident in November of 2018 so what we are doing now is putting on different types of fundraisers to help our foundation. It allows us to give back to the youth of our community and fun things for our youth to do whether it is through scholarships, junior livestock showing at the fair or other sporting events. My brother is doing the timing for today’s race with FITniche.”
The overall male first place finisher was Nic Colbert with a time of 17:05. Coming in close second was Jacob Delong with 17:36 and rounding out the top three was Corry Haake with 18:18 making him the overall male master winner. The male grand master winner was Cesar Martinez who finished in 24:52.
“Today’s event was really good,” Colbert said. “The course was alright, the 180 degree turns at each spoke threw me off. I had to stop and then keep going again. I think I would have been 15 seconds faster if it weren’t for those spokes. If they have another race I will be back again.”
The overall female top finisher was Julie Stackhouse with a time of 20:40, edging out Frostproof’s Tessa Taylor, who also clocked a 20:40. The female master win went to Nancy Drach who clocked a 23:44 and the overall female grand master winner was Edsel Kromholz with a time of 28:24.
“I was thrilled to see so many people come out to show support,” added Wills. “I know there are a lot of other races going on like Gasparilla and one in Lakeland. We are thrilled to have as many participants as we do. We aren’t sure of our next event yet, we already did a fishing tournament on Lake Jackson and we know we will be doing another one sometime this year. This is our first event of 2021 and will continue to do this to raise money for the foundation.”
For full race results please visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/Sebring/AndrewsRun5k