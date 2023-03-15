The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of March gives the Florida freshwater anglers a weak last quarter moon phase and a roller-coaster weather forecast that will produce plenty of fish adjustment activity every day over the next five days. All fishing factors considered, daily wind direction and atmospheric pressure changes will challenge anglers to successfully put their baits in the face of the adjusting fish.
The more than anglers adjusts their presentation to place their baits into the path of the adjusting fish, the more success they’ll experience.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: The last quarter moon occurred two days ago and on Thursday the moon will arrive at the furthest point away from the solar energy path. In other words the lunar effect will be weak, which translates into less feeding intensity and a shorter duration. Instead of fish feeding for three hours it will only be about an hour with only half as many fish participating during lunar period feeding activity.
The good news is the overhead moon occurs in harmony with the sunrise today and Thursday which will produce a six rating normally however the weather is currently dropping water temperatures in the shallows, which is where the fish have been moving into for the past thirty hours due to high pressure. So expect a noticeable diminish in feeding activity this morning and definitely tomorrow morning.
Weather Factors: High pressure is causing fish to move into the shallow today---they’ve been moving upward for the past thirty hours and will continue to do so for the next twenty-four hours. But water temperatures are falling, which will slow-down the need-to-feed factor over the next day or so.
Thursday afternoon the high pressure system exists the state and a low pressure system replaces it. Pressure will drop fast starting Thursday afternoon. Friday afternoon pressure will have dropped 0.30 in hg, which will cause a massive migration from the shallows to the deepest open water areas. There will be some opportunistic feeding activity as fish reverse course starting Thursday morning. The moon will be overhead at 8:57 a.m. so I’m expecting fish to feed from 8 a.m. through the solar noon period as they move quickly downward. Due to the cooling water temperatures however, the feed rating will be hard to predict….I’ll go out on the plank and predict a six rating.
As fish adjust upward today and downward Thursday and Friday sunshine will dominate, causing fish to remain tight to cover as they adjust. Big bass will be along migration routes on the outside of vegetation areas. This weekend heavy clouds and rainfall will occur. Winds will be at ideal speeds of ten to twelve mph from the north today. Thursday a ten mph east wind will occur. Friday and Saturday a fifteen mph south wind occurs followed by a fifteen mph north wind Sunday and Monday. Rain is in the forecast for Saturday through Tuesday.
I’m expecting the second half of the upcoming new moon phase to be better than the first half---new moon occurs Tuesday. Hopefully the weather will cooperate and provide plenty of fish adjustment activity.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 7:55 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:36 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 7-9 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating. But it should be noted that if a cold front was not currently in progress, the rating would be a point or two higher.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 1:02 p.m. and solar noon at 1:33 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 12-2:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by sixty-four minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
A second minor solar lunar period occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 8:26 p.m. and the sunset at 7:34 p.m. producing a feed rating three to four from 7-9:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Thursday atmospheric pressure drop will improve fishing. Otherwise next Tuesday and Wednesday the new moon will be the next days of better than average fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 18-24, strong new moon, April 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon,
Florida Fishing Facts: When fish are adjusting to weather changes such as moving upward when pressure goes up and downward with pressure goes down, anglers also should adjust the direction of bait presentation. When fish are moving deeper and downward, anglers should present their baits from the direction the fish are moving towards. So, the bait should be moving upward, against traffic so to speak, and into the area of cover the fish are moving into as they adjust downward.
When pressure is on the rise, and fish are adjusting upward, anglers should cast or pitch their baits back into cover and advance their baits outward—deeper, directly at the fish moving in the opposite direction. It should be noted that the larger bass always wait to ambush adjusting prey along migration routes. A bait moving against the flow of traffic creates a greater contrast and attracts attention of the large bass.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively feeding and starting to mate which means gators should be considered dangerous to humans and pets. There have been several attacks already this year in Florida.
During mating season larger males force smaller males out of their areas which causes gators to migrate to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lake and even swimming pools. So expect them to be where they’re usually not.
Before you go to the edge of any body of water, scan the area for gators. Keep children and pets away from the water. Don’t chance it. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence for violators. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans. Take a video of the event if possible and report them to the local authorities. You will be saving a life.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see someone feeding gators call 911.
