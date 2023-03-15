The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of March gives the Florida freshwater anglers a weak last quarter moon phase and a roller-coaster weather forecast that will produce plenty of fish adjustment activity every day over the next five days. All fishing factors considered, daily wind direction and atmospheric pressure changes will challenge anglers to successfully put their baits in the face of the adjusting fish.

The more than anglers adjusts their presentation to place their baits into the path of the adjusting fish, the more success they’ll experience.

Recommended for you