The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of March gives anglers the last quarter moon phase and an ideal fishing weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy ideal wind speeds, a warming trend of water temperatures, with above average barometric pressure changes daily.
Fish adjust at greater rates when atmospheric pressure and a constant changing sun-to-cloud ratios occurs at above average rates. Such will be the case this week. However the moon will be arriving at its lowest effect level of the month on Tuesday which means lunar periods will offer little improvement during the two solar periods of the day.
The last quarter moon phase arrives Monday which will help the sunrise and sunset periods somewhat but not much since the moon will have little effect. Over the next week the moon will also be heading toward orbit apogee which will keep the moon at a low level of positive effect on solar periods.
So anglers will have to work for their catches over the next six days, albeit in ideal fishing weather conditions. A weak new moon will start to improve feeding activity next weekend ---new moon in apogee occurs March 24.
Best Fishing Days: Monday and Tuesday the arrival of the last quarter moon phase will help the sunrise and sunset periods and a front is forecasted to arrive Tuesday during the late afternoon to evening hours. Therefore there will be pre-front feeding activity sometime between Tuesday’s sunset hours and Wednesday’s sunrise hours.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 7:10 p.m. and the sunset occurs at 7:35 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 3-4 from 6-8:30 p.m. And the second major period occurs when the moon overhead period happens at 6:42 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:35 a.m. which will create a feed rating of 3-4 from 6-9 a.m. Both periods will move later daily by an hour and remain at this rating range.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 12:05 p.m. and solar noon at 1:33 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains in the same feed rating range.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 6-12 strong full moon, 21-27 new moon, April 4-10 super full moon, 20-26 new moon, May 4-10 strong full moon, 19-25 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.25’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) One gate is open 1.4 feet and flowing 265 cubic feet per second. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida during the winter and spring seasons—April and May the lake is gradually lowered 1.5 feet in preparation for the rainy season which starts June 1. .
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
