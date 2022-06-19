The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third full week of June will give Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase and a normal rainy season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy good sunset and sunrise fishing this week due to the last quarter moon improving both periods. And on days with bright sunlight, the solar noon period will produce as well as the major periods.
The last quarter moon occurs Monday which means both the sunrise and sunset periods will have the added positive influence of the moon to boost feeding activity by a point on the feed rating scale. Wednesday the underfoot moon and the sunset will occur in harmony and if the weather forecast is correct, bright sunlight will occur throughout the day and provide a high level of dissolved oxygen as the sun sets.
The weather forecast predicts a normal rainy season pattern this week. However Wednesday and Thursday bright sunlight is predicted which could prove to cause more feeding activity and put fish close to protective cover, where most anglers prefer to cast their baits.
A low pressure system is currently leaving the state and a high pressure system will follow. Barometric pressure will be moving upward tonight through Monday morning. Pressure will rise enough to cause fish to move upward into shoreline areas. Overcast conditions are forecasted so fish will not be close to cover but open water grass beds should produce very well.
The wind forecast predicts an east wind all week. Today and Monday wind speeds will be in the five to seven mph range. Tuesday and Wednesday a high of fifteen mph will occur. Thursday through next weekend an ideal wind speed of nine to eleven mph is forecasted.
Anglers should start to factor-in dissolved oxygen production (photosynthesis) into their fishing strategies. Water temperatures are now entering the mid-eighty degree range and will climb higher over the next month. This will negatively affect fish feeding activity during early morning hours. Bright sunny days will be the better fishing days during the summer months. Overcast days will produce very tough fishing conditions.
Note: Water temperatures are climbing into the degree range where dissolved oxygen begins to diminish. Once the parts per million count drops below five parts per million, bass and most freshwater fish begin to enter a stress state.
Fish can’t breathe in enough oxygen to enable a healthy digestion rate. The metabolism is operating at a very high rate but the digestion rate slows down because fish can’t get enough air. This results in a stressed fish, which will not eat normally.
Bass actually can lose weight during the months of July through mid-September in shallow lakes. Deeper lakes with depths of eighteen feet or more, offer areas with enough oxygen in deep grass beds to enable normal feeding and digestion.
Best Fishing Days: Now that we are experiencing the warmest water temperatures of the year, fish feeding activity will occur at greater rates when plants are producing oxygen. For this to occur, bright sunny conditions need to occur for several hours. For this reason your best fishing days will tend to occur on sunny days.
Wednesday and Thursday sunshine will prevail and oxygen production will be much higher within feeding areas with healthy vegetation. The moonset occurs at 2:55 p.m. and solar noon at 1:36 p.m. and when you factor-in that plants will have been producing oxygen for several hours during this early afternoon period, you know your chances of catching fish is far greater.
Monday enough atmospheric pressure upward change will occur to cause fish to adjust up into shoreline feeding areas. Both the sunrise and solar noon periods should produce slightly better than average in the deeper shoreline areas.
A very strong new moon occurs a week from Tuesday. Therefore next weekend will be the next better fishing days for this week—Saturday seven-day new moon week starts.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 6:42 p.m. and the sunset at 8:23 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 5:30 – 8:45 p.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and remains as the same feed rating.
The second major fishing period occurs when the moon is overhead at 6:17 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:30 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 5 – 8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
It should be noted that of the two major fishing periods, the late afternoon to evening period will be better in shallow lakes due to a much higher dissolved oxygen rate—especially true on days with more hours of bright sunlight. And plants use oxygen all night long to recuperate from oxygen production the day before. Therefore the lowest oxygen hours of the day are from 5-9 a.m. and this is especially true when overcast conditions prevails for several days. So you can expect far less active feeders during the early morning periods of the summer months.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 12 noon and solar noon at 1:36 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period starts later by
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive. Keep children and pets away from waterways even swimming pool areas. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: June 25-30 strong new moon, July 10-16 weak super full moon, 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon. .
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 37.90 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. All lakes with flood control structures are currently at their annual low levels due to hurricane season, which lasts through September. Istokpoga is now twenty inches below the annual high mark of 39.50’.
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25’ and 37.5’.This is for the rainy season The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
