The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of December and the first three days of January gives the Florida freshwater anglers a weak new moon and a perfect New Year’s weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, other than the high winds on Sunday, warm temperatures and ideal wind speeds will produce very good fishing conditions.
The new moon occurs Sunday at 6:36 p.m. and the lunar perigee occurs Saturday at 11:01 p.m. which qualifies it for “Super Moon” status. However less than twenty-four hours after becoming ‘new’, the moon moves completely out of the solar energy path (low position) which greatly diminishes its interference with solar energy levels on earth.
The less the moon causes solar energy interruption, the less fish and wildlife adjust, with means less feeding activity. Therefore January’s super new moon will produce a five to six feed rating rather than a ten feed rating which a super new moon within the center of the solar energy path would produce.
However the weak super new moon will be occurring in unseasonably warm water temperatures. Water temperatures currently are enabling fish to feed at their highest annual feed ratings—fish are feeding at will, due to metabolism speeds being at high speed. For this reason, the advertised national feed rating of fishing publications will be inaccurate for Florida’s freshwater fish. Instead of the advertised rating of five to six, a seven rating is very likely. And perhaps one of the next six days will produce an eight rating.
Unseasonably warm winter new moon days during my bass fishing career, have been my best bass-fishing days. Almost always, the winds were stronger than most anglers preferred, and came out of the south to west, signaling a pre-cold-front period. Such will be the case during Sunday’s super new moon. And most likely record sized bass will be caught by all who master the challenge of putting the bait in front of monster bass in fifteen mph winds from the south to southwest.
Hint: the largest bass in the lake will be along the outside edges of shoreline vegetation, waiting to ambush all the smaller fish which will be moving upward into the shallows as pressure climbs rapidly Sunday evening through Monday midday. Monday large bass will be following bait fish upward into the shallows until they successfully feed.
This minor cold front arrives Sunday night and will drop temperatures ten degrees—a weak cold front by Florida standards. Pressure will rise 0.22 In Hg, forcing fish upward to the shorelines. Water temperatures will not change enough to slow-down the feeding activity rating, occurring right now. Therefore Monday from sunrise through the midday hours of the new moon, will produce very good fishing in the shoreline shallows.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through Tuesday a weak super new moon will produce above-average feed rates. Monday a high pressure, ten degree cold front will cause an increase of 0.22 In Hg in barometric pressure, but will not drop water temps enough to negatively affect feeding activity. Fish will move into the shallows where the warmest water temperatures are. I predict better than six-rating feeding activity will occur Monday morning through the midday as a result.
And already mentioned, Sunday will be a pre-front days with strong fifteen mph southerly winds. If you can put the bait where the big girls are, you could have a career bass fishing day. Playing a strong wind successfully is truly an art….for healthy strong anglers. Good fishing days happen on bad weather days more often than not.
Bad weather days are often the best fishing days because of several factors, one being the total absence of ‘fishing pressure’. When the winds get tough, the fishermen go home, enabling the anglers to prevail toward success…alone.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 8:25 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:15 a.m. producing a feed rating of three from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty-five minutes and improves in feed rating by one number. Saturday and Sunday a feed rating of five and six respectively, will occur from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 2:05 p.m. and solar noon at 12:29 p.m. producing a feed rating of two to three from 12-3 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and improves in feed rating by one number. Saturday and Sunday a rating of four to five will occur from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
A second minor fishing period occurs Saturday and Sunday from 5:30-8:30 a.m. when the moonrise occurs during the sunrise period. A feed rating of four to five occurs both days.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 30 — January 5, 2022 weak super new moon, January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, February 13-19 full moon.
