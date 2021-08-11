The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of August gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the lowest feeding rating days of the month and a normal rainy season forecast but with increased thunderstorm activity during the weekend. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy a better experience when sunlight prevails throughout the day, and oxygen rates peak during the late afternoon to sunset hours.
Bright sunlight and ideal fishing wind from the east will create fairly good fishing today through Friday mid-afternoon. Friday evening through the weekend a strong easterly wind will reach speeds at fifteen mph or higher followed by a southeastern wind at the same speeds during the weekend. Cloud-cover will block-out the sun Saturday and Sunday as a south wind occurs at ideal wind speeds of eight to ten mph.
The moon is moving away from the solar energy path so the next fourteen days the lunar influence will be weak. Fish feeding migrations will form therefore from weather factors, such as sunlight, wind direction, and oxygen production peak periods. Today through Friday therefore will produce feeding fish during the middle to later afternoon and sunset periods. This weekend the first quarter moon will influence the sunset period but overcast conditions (low oxygen production) will negate its otherwise positive influence.
So…anglers will have to work harder and longer and have some good luck to experience success over the next four to five days.
Best Fishing Days: The best fishing days of the next seven days will occur today through Friday due to greater sunshine. Starting Friday evening through the weekend overcast conditions will prevail, blocking sunlight much if not all of the day. Fish will be deeper and if there isn’t at least twelve to eighteen foot depths, a stressed state will occur; very few fish in shallow lakes will be feeding.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 4:12 p.m. and solar noon at 1:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating. By the weekend the overhead moon will begin to influence the sunset period and a five rating will occur from 6-9 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:47 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:54 a.m. producing a feed rating of three from 7-10 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating. During the weekend the moonrise will influence the solar noon period to achieve a four rating from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Safety Notices: Alligators are mating. Big males are very aggressive. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 19-24 weak full moon, September 1-8 new moon, 18-22 weak full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.16 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open an average of fourteen inches and flowing a combined 1470 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 38.00’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com