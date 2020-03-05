SEBRING — If you missed Sebring high school’s 8th Annual Kids Tennis Camp this past Saturday, you missed a lot of fun! Approximately 50 campers, ages 6 to 16, came out to the Thakkar Tenniks Center at the Country Club of Sebring for fun, games and instruction given by Sebring High School tennis teams.
There were 18 current team members along with alumni players and members of the Highlands County tennis Association.
Special thanks to our sponsors, T.C. and Kitty Lackey, Highlands County Tennis Association and Coach Horace Watkins and Coach Tosin.