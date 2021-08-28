SEBRING – The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour wrapped up another summer with the Tour Championship that was held at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club last weekend. The Tour Championship was a two-day event that ended with food and awards for the golfers that competed in at least four events throughout the summer.
The summer saw a few changes due to weather and one of Highlands County’s most prominent courses closing permanently, but the young golfers rolled with the punches and finished the Tour strong. The first event of the season was canceled due to Harder Hall Golf Club’s untimely closure and the eighth event at Placid Lakes was canceled due to soggy conditions. The golfers pressed on and rolled with the punches.
“I think overall it was another good season,” said Tour Director Andy Kesling. “We have a bunch of quality young boys and girls that are playing on the Tour and that is what makes it easy. And a lot of good families that support these kids. Even though we had to cancel a couple of events we still had eight strong events and some good competition. We averaged anywhere from 50 to 60 players each week.”
In the boys 16 to 18 division, Lane Revell finished in first place in the Tour Championship when he shot 73 strokes both days for a total of 146. Brayden Smith came in second with a 75 and 78 for a total of 153. Rounding out the top three was Avery Hurst with a 76 and 79 adding up to 155. Trent Bray had a total of 157; Jay Walkup, 163 and Kellen Westberry, 204. Revell finished the tour with 375 points placing him in first in the overall standings.
“Lane has been one of our better players on the tour for a long time,” said Kesling. “He is very consistent and works really hard at his game. He has another year of high school and we will see where he goes from there. He will certainly be able to play college golf or even some mini tour golf after high school. We look forward to watching him and having him on the Tour again next year.”
Rebecca Kesling claimed first place in the girls 14 to 18 group when she shot a 91 and 103 for a 194. Kearsta Danser was in close second with a 153 after shooting a 94 day one and 113 day two. There was a tie for third with Aly Smyth and Melanie Suarez each shooting a total of 209. Smyth came in with a 104 day one and 105 day two while Suarez shot a 105 and 104. Rylie Brooker had a total of 234 and Aidan Fontana a 246. Kesling also placed first in the overall point standing with 345.
“I am super proud of Rebecca,” Kesling said of his daughter. “She has a ton of ability and is putting in the work. She does have some things she needs to improve on but that is like any other golfer. I anticipate her to continue to get better and for her to be shooting in the low 80s or high 70s next summer.”
“I didn’t play as well as I wanted to play but pulled off a few good shots,” explained Rebecca Kesling. “The course was in great shape, the rough was really rough and Deer Run is one of the toughest courses in Highlands County so it was tough for all of us. I feel blessed to have won and there was some good competition. I give the glory to God, if it weren’t for him I wouldn’t be here.
“My favorite part about this Tour is making friendships with the girls. I’ve gotten to know them and it is nice to have friends to go out and play golf with. The experience on the course is good, it teaches you about course management and what shots to play with. I would tell anyone thinking about joining the Tour to do it, even if you aren’t very good at golf. It is a good way to get to know the game and learn it. It is a lot of fun. The staff is great, very kind people, they help you out when you need it, they help you with your golf game, answer any questions and they are very intelligent.”
The boys 14 to 15 squad was won by Benjamin Trevino who came in with an 81 and 84 for a grand total of 165. Jayden Bolin claimed second with an 80 and 90 adding up to 170. Daylon White was not far behind when he shot a 91 and 92 for a total of 183. Zach Carlton and Matthew Suarez tied with 189; Kale Henderson, 203 and Bailey Westberry, 216. Trevino finished first in the overall point standings with 375.
“Ben is a big kid, a tall kid, a strong kid,” said Kesling. “He is a kid that works hard at it and we are going to have some good competition, he is a good player and we have a few other ones in that age group.”
“I did okay but I could have done better, didn’t do as well as I wanted to,” said Trevino. “The greens were fast as usual and the course was relatively wet in some areas because of the rain we have had lately. The Tour overall was pretty good as usual. My favorite part is playing the course and playing with my friends. I started playing in the Tour when I was nine years old. This is my favorite Tour, I also play in the U.S. Kids, Junior PGA, FSJT and several other tours but this one is my favorite. This Tour is a good way to make friends and since there is a tournament each week there is a small group in each age group so you could be playing with one kid you get along with really well and make new friends. The staff is very nice and organize the events really well.”
The girls 11 to 13 division only had two competitors. Hannah Castillo claimed first place in the Tour Championship after shooting a 44 and 42 for a total of 86. Jenesi Trevino placed second when she shot a 48 both days for a 96. Castillo was the overall point standing winner with 375.
“Both of those Castillo kids work at it everyday,” said Kesling. “She (Hannah) has a bright future and is only 11. Next year or the year after she will be moving up to play with the older girls and give them a run for their money. I love to see these young kids who really love the game.”
Dillon Parnell was a standout during the Tour Championship. Parnell shot an incredible 40 and 34 for a 74 in the boys 11 to 13 group. Alex Kruschwitz came in second with a 42 and 40 for a 82. Coming in third was Liam McCann with a 45 and 44 adding up to 89. John Roberts had a total of 91; Zach Dent, 97; Caleb Glisson, 105; Devin Wortinger, 110 and Thomas Mercer, 131. Parnell claimed first in the overall point standings with 348.
“Dillon is a stud,” stated Kesling. “He was two under on day two and it is always fun to see these players come alive on day two. He really stepped up, played well and finished the season strong. He is one of the kids that we will be watch the next five or six years. He will go on to play some of the bigger tournaments, which he already has and competed very well in them.”
Jordan Castillo dominated all summer in the 9 to 10 boys and girls winning every event he participated in. Castillo shot a 36 on day one and a 47 on day two for a total of 83. Zoe Hout was close second with a 46 and 47 adding up to 93. Owen Smith placed third with 47 and 50 totaling 97. JD Scheipsmeier and Grant Zwayer tied with 111; Isabella Morris, 116; Nathan Boyd, 126 and Luke Lovett, 132. In the overall point standings, Castillo placed first with 375.
“I don’t know what else to say about Jordan,” Kesling said. “If we were still giving out the player of the year award, which we haven’t done due to COVID, he would have been a candidate for that and would be a candidate each and every year. He is another one of those kids that just loves the game and as long as he continues to do that he is going to go a long ways, college golf and possibly professional golf. He has the love and the talent and if you combine that with the work ethic he will be really hard to beat, not just Sertoma but a lot of places.”
It was a nail-biter in the girls and boys 6 to 8 group with Faith Grant claiming first with 32 and 28 adding up to 60. Tess Johnson came in second with 32 and 31 for a 63. Trey Acevedo placed third with scores of 34 and 31 totaling 65. Kayden Albritton had 68; Nixon Bone, 69; Winston Zwayer, 74; Brooke Wortinger, 83; Garrett Parnell, 84; Austin Sims, 88; Dalton Bennett, 91; Cullen Fells, 92; Nivea Bone, 97 and Jude Bone, 103. Grant claimed first place in the overall point standings with 332.
“That event was one of the real close ones between Faith, Tess and Trey,” explained Kesling. “Faith was the one that putted the best and came out on top. Trey is only 6 and will have ample opportunity to win that division but when it came down to it Faith was the best putter on the weekend and it nice to see her win it.”
“I want to thank all of our local sponsors and in particular the Highlands Sertoma Club for taking care of all those end of year trophies,” Kesling added. “It is always nice to recognize all those kids for all their hard work.”
If interested in participating in next year’s Sertoma Junior Golf Tour please email sertomajrgolf@gmail.com for more information.