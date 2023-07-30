RUSTON, LA — Avon Park’s AAA All-Stars, who are representing Florida, pulled out a win in their first game of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series on Thursday. The Red Devils defeated team South Carolina 4-2 in a preliminary pool play round.
Avon Park’s victory set them up with an opener in bracket play against the hosting Louisiana team. A game it went on to win a whopping 19-3.
Both teams matched each other with scoreless frames in the first and second innings. Kyler Doughty earned the start for Avon Park allowing two baserunners in those first two innings.
Ethan Harrison took over in the third and the Red Devils ran into trouble around then. After the first two batters were retired, three straight hitters reached to load the bases for South Carolina. A five-pitch walk made it four straight and brought in the go-ahead run. A passed ball later scored another runner to put the Palmetto Staters up 2-0 heading into the bottom.
But the Sunshine State’s representatives wouldn’t go away that easy. They responded with a two-run third inning to knot the game up at 2-2. After a shutdown inning from Hayden Lee, Avon Park took control.
A big-time hit with one out from Duke Galimba plated Lee’s pinch runner in Clay Germaine to put the Red Devils ahead 3-2. Later on, a walk from Wynn O’Berry with the bases loaded added some cushion to his team’s advantage.
Lee then went on to strike out his next four batters before being relieved by Germaine who helped pick up the final two outs to end the game.
Meanwhile, Friday’s game didn’t take all too long to finish. Avon Park got off to a shaky start allowing Louisiana to jump ahead 3-0. But it came back with a vengeance and exploded for 13 runs in the bottom of the first.
The first nine batters reached before an out was recorded. Then four more found their way on the basepaths. The inning would finally end on a ground out. Avon Park tacked on six more runs in the bottom of the second to reach the threshold for a three-inning run rule.
Macoy Pollitt took over in the top of the third and struck out three batters while walking just one to bring the game to an early conclusion.
Avon Park’s win on Friday set the Red Devils up for a showdown with Tennessee on Saturday.