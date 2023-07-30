Main Photo

Avon Park AAA’s Clay Germaine celebrates.

 FILE PHOTO

RUSTON, LA — Avon Park’s AAA All-Stars, who are representing Florida, pulled out a win in their first game of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series on Thursday. The Red Devils defeated team South Carolina 4-2 in a preliminary pool play round.

Avon Park’s victory set them up with an opener in bracket play against the hosting Louisiana team. A game it went on to win a whopping 19-3.

