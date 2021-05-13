AVON PARK — It was fun on the field for the young ladies and those young at heart at the Inaugural Avon Park Pre-Mother’s Day Ladies Kickball Game.
The friendly competition between the Lady Bandits team and the Foxy Ladies team was held Saturday at the Hopewell Softball Complex and was hosted by the Old School Gentlemen’s Club and Brenda Gray Southside Community/Resource Center.
With the summer coming up and everybody being in for the whole year, some of the community leaders suggested having a pre-Mother’s Day kickball event, Brenda Gray said. It is just for fun.
Avon Park Community Child Development Center Head Start Director Tikia McRae said a group of ladies got together wanting to do a kickball game.
Those supporting the event and with representation on site included: Highlands County Sheriff’s Department, South Florida State College, Tri-County Human Services, NAACP, Avon Park Community Child Development Center and the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless.