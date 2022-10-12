AVON PARK – It was a big night for the Avon Park Red Devils this past Friday night. It was not only homecoming but the Red Devils did a ribbon cutting for the newly finished track and the new scoreboard.

Before the homecoming court was introduced and the game got underway, Avon Park Principal Karen Edsall introduced Dr. Brenda Longshore, Superintendent of Schools in Highlands County and Chet Brojek who is a former Avon Park High School teacher, athletic director, track coach and cross country coach. Dr. Longshore and Brojek cut a ribbon officially opening the new track.

