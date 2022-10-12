AVON PARK – It was a big night for the Avon Park Red Devils this past Friday night. It was not only homecoming but the Red Devils did a ribbon cutting for the newly finished track and the new scoreboard.
Before the homecoming court was introduced and the game got underway, Avon Park Principal Karen Edsall introduced Dr. Brenda Longshore, Superintendent of Schools in Highlands County and Chet Brojek who is a former Avon Park High School teacher, athletic director, track coach and cross country coach. Dr. Longshore and Brojek cut a ribbon officially opening the new track.
All three area high school received new rubberized tracks which will be much safer for the athletes. Mrs. Edsall explained that the old Avon Park asphalt track was once used by the Rotary Club for a Legends car race for many years.
“It was a lifelong dream to have a rubberized surface on this track,” said Brojek. “I feel like it is an advantage in training and safety for the kids. Although it took a long time, it is a great thing to see it done. The surface will give them a little bit of a rebound affect which will help them to run faster and it is a lot less impact on the lower legs. This will give the kids an idea that the school district is putting money into the facilities for them. A lot of important things go on in practice and that is the main focus but there are a lot of kids who worked harder and stayed in school because of impact of athletics and their coaches.”
The new tracks have been in the works for several years.
“Several years ago, the Highlands County voters passed a half-cent sales tax,” explained Edsall. “Each year ½% of that sales tax revenue goes directly to support athletic facilities upgrades, needs and enhancements. An Athletic Task Force composed of athletic directors, administrators, School Board members, Superintendent, district office staff and community members from each of the three communities work together to allocate funds to enhance athletic facilities throughout the district. We want to thank them for their continued support and dedication to athletics in our schools.”
After the homecoming candidates were introduced, the attention was drawn to the news scoreboard at the southside of Joe Franza Stadium.
“If you have been to a football game in the last few years, you know that our scoreboard was in dire need of an upgrade. You never really did know what quarter it was or if the lights indicated the actual score. Mr. Bill Jarrett from Bill Jarrett Ford in Avon Park recognized the need and dedicated funding to make sure Avon Park High School had a top-notch scoreboard. It looks amazing and we even have a play clock in the opposite end zone to support teams on the field.”
Mr. Jarrett has been a longtime support of the community and was happy to help.
“It is special to be here, I’ve been a part of this program since the 80s when they allowed me to coach here,” Jarrett said. “It is great to see the popularity of football still here in the community. The scoreboard was distressed and lived its life. I was thankful they allowed me to partner with the school board to put a new one up. I did it for the kids, they want to know how they are doing. When most of the lights are out it’s like nobody cares so I wanted to do this for the kids.”
“Bill has been a big advocate for sports since he came to the community,” added Brojek. “At the old field he remodeled the press box for us, he has helped with the scoreboard here at the football field and even the scoreboard at the baseball field also. There is a lot of community support here in Avon Park and that is what made being an athletic director an easy job.”
Dr. Longshore was happy to be there for both ribbon cuttings and for the community support. Dr. Longshore, who is an Avon Park High School graduate, is excited for upcoming projects.
“We are so blessed with all of our community partners and Mr. Jarrett has always gone above and beyond time and time again,” said Dr. Longshore. “We are just so thankful to do the ribbon cutting for the scoreboard and track and that we are able to celebrate the kids because it is all about the kids. We are thankful that we live in a community such as this that all pulls together for so many things. We are very thankful for our business partners and certainly Mr. Jarrett. We couldn’t do the things that we have done or things that are yet to come without the contributions of our business partners. It really does take all of our stakeholders working together and there is going to be opportunities coming up very soon to be able to partner even more. We are excited about the opportunities and to be able to put the very best facilities on these campuses for the kids.”
The Athletic Task Force is currently working with district team members to construct a new building that will be built behind the current locker room at Joe Franza Stadium. The new building will house a weight room, wrestling room and competition cheer facility. This will be about an 18-month project which should be opened in August of 2024.
If anyone is interested in donating, they can do that through their local school or at the School Board of Highlands County.