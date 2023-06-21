Blue Jays Marlins Baseball

Miami Marlins’ Luis Arraez hits a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Miami.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez went 5 for 5 again to raise his batting average to .400, and Jorge Soler homered as the streaking Miami Marlins routed the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 on Monday night.

Jon Berti had three hits and Jesús Sánchez doubled twice for the Marlins, who won their fifth straight game and finished with 19 hits — their most since getting 21 on June 1 last year in the opener of a doubleheader at Colorado. Miami improved to a season-best 11 games over .500 at 42-31.

