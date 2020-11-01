LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons struggled on the gridiron against the IMG (White) Ascenders. After a hard fought battle, injuries and a running clock, the Ascenders ran away with the game and blanked the Green Dragons with a final score of 42-0. This loss drops Lake Placid’s record to 2-5.
“I felt like we came out with energy,” said Lake Placid Coach Carl White. “We preached all week that IMG is a great football team. We had a couple of kids get hurt and it took the wind out of our sails again. We have to be able to respond to that. Overall I think our guys played well. We have kids stepping up and doing the right thing but they got the better of us today ”
IMG struck midway through the first quarter with a quarterback, Tyler Ross, keeper for a 25-yard touchdown putting the Ascenders into a 7-0 lead. As the buzzer rang for the end of the first quarter the Ascenders crossed into the end zone with a handoff to Colt Inselman increasing IMG’s lead to 14-0.
At the start of the second quarter, Rayshawn Legree was running the ball along the sideline and was hit hard resutling in a ankle injury. He did not return to the game.
IMG pitched the ball to John Holbrook who ran the ball 12 yards for a touchdown bring the score to 21-0 with 6:39 left in the first half. Lake Placid ended up punting the ball and the ball was spotted on the 50 but a fight broke out resulting in multiple flags being thrown. After order was restored the Ascenders had the ball on the Green Dragons’ 29. IMG worked their way up to Lake Placid’s 1-yard line and quarterback, Ross, punched his way into the end zone escalating IMG’s lead to 28-0. As time winded down in the second quarter, Lake Placid tried for a field goal but it was blocked resulting in the Ascenders holding on to their 28-0 lead going into halftime.
Lake Placid’s Javarie White was out this week dealing with an illness, Legree went out with a ankle injury and Amin Haifa was also taken out of the game due to injuries.
“We are dropping like flies right now,” stated Coach White. “It is hard to tell if Legree will be out for awhile. He is going to get checked out but it doesn’t look good at all. We know it is high on his ankle and he is in quite a bit of pain. It is a tough break for that kid. He has busted his tail, does everything we ask of him, his attitude has changed since last year and this is very unfortunate for him. He has put in a lot of work this year so hopefully somebody gives him an opportunity next fall.”
“Our kids are fighting,” White stated. “Normally kids would have packed it in but our kids are fighting their tails off and it great to see. We have young guys in there playing. Parker Griffin is in there making plays and several other freshman out there playing. We have a lot of young guys getting quality minutes against quality teams and that is encouraging.”
In the third quarter, Lake Placid went for a pass that was intercepted by IMG’s Grant Shepley and returned 62 yards for a touchdown giving the Ascenders an overwhelming 35-0 lead and resulting in a running clock with 10:06 left in the third.
IMG added to their commanding lead in the fourth with a hand off to Demitrias Fletcher making the score 42-0.
“Marcus Davies did good tonight,” added White. “We have to get him in better situations and find a way to get our passing game going. We have to give him time to sit back. He has a great arm and is a head smart kid but we have to get him in better situations.”
“Defensively we were lights out but it doesn’t show,” White said. “The reality of it is that we give them short fields and when you give this team (IMG) a short field it is not going to take much for them to punch it in there. We have to get our defense in better situations.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons face their longtime, cross county rivals and district foes, the Avon Park Red Devils for the second time this season.
“If we have to get these boys hyped for next week there is something wrong,” joked White. “Number one it is a rivalry, number two they beat us week one. We have to get some guys healthy and come up with some creative ways to play if they aren’t healthy. Avon Park is a darn good team coached by Coach Lee (Albritton).”
Avon Park vs. Jordan Christian Prep
The Avon Park Red Devils saw their game with Jordan Christian Prep cancelled due to what the JCP Twitter page referred to as “Covid concerns.” Jordan Christian Prep also announced the cancellation of next week’s scheduled game with Zaraphath Christian.