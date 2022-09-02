Local high school golf teams have been hard at work on the links competing in several matches within a short period of time, though a few matches were canceled or delayed due to weather. In high school golf the teams play nine holes.
The Sebring Blue Streaks boys team hosted the Hardee Wildcats on Friday, Aug. 26 and then hosted Lake Placid on Monday, Aug. 29, with both events being held at the Country Club of Sebring; the Lady Streaks took on the Frostproof Bulldogs on Tuesday, Aug. 30 while the boys hosted the North Port Bobcats and the Lake Placid Green Dragons boys team hosted the LaBelle Cowboys at Placid Lakes Country Club on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Sebring boys 201, Hardee 242
On Friday, Aug. 26 the Sebring Blue Streaks eased past the Hardee Wildcats, 201-242 at the Country Club of Sebring. After a storm blew past and thunder rumbling in the distance the Blue Streaks and Wildcats were able to hit the links. Sebring’s Jack DuPriest led the way with 37 strokes. There was a three-way tie for second place with Sebring’s Brayden Smith, Trent Bray and Hardee’s Benjamin Trevino all coming in with a 38.
Sebring’s Matthew Suarez had 42; Brody Hall (SHS), 42; Jay Walkup (SHS), 44; Kase Waldron (SHS), 44; Dean Clark (HHS), 49; Sam Palmer (HHS), 50; Andrew Ervin (SHS), 51; Kale Henderson (HHS), 52; and Tyson Pace (HHS), 53; Ryan Rivas (HHS), 56; Gaige Cartwright (HHS), 61; Raymond Norris (HHS), 62; Cooper Graham (HHS), 67; Jacob Flowers (HHS), 78; Josiah Burch (HHS) finished with a 78.
Sebring boys 153, Lake Placid 186
The Blue Streaks then hosted the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Monday, Aug. 29. The Blue Streaks defeated the Green Dragons, 153-186. Sebring’s Matthew Suarez finished on top with 37 strokes. Jack DuPriest claimed second for the Blue Streaks with a 38. There was a tie for third place with Lake Placid’s Brayden Smith and Sebring’s Kase Waldron each firing a 39.
Trent Bray (SHS) came in with a 41; Brody Hall (SHS); Daylon White (LPHS), 44; Parker Griffin (LPHS), 45; Cade Grigsby (LPHS), 48; Jose Patino (LPHS), 49; Wyatt Jackson (LPHS), 51 and Michael Hough (LPHS) shot a 61.
Sebring girls 185, Frostproof 220
The Lady Blue Streaks were slated to host the Frostproof Bulldogs at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club but due to an issue at the course the event was moved to River Greens Golf Course, which is the Bulldogs’ home course. The Blue Streaks came out on top defeating the Bulldogs, 185-220. Hardee’s Hannah Castillo, who is a seventh grader, finished with an impressive low score of 36. Sebring’s Rebecca Kesling placed second after firing a 42 and rounding out the top three was Olivia Kesling of Sebring with a 45.
Ava Griffiths (FHS) shot a 47; Melanie Suarez (SHS), 48; Rylie Brooker (SHS), 50; Charlotte Ray, an eighth grader who plays for Frostproof, 60; Ella McHargue (SHS), 62; Selah Damron-Lovett (SHS), 68; Baxlee Brooker (SHS), 70 and Tanner Green (FHS) finished with a 77.
Sebring boys 154, North Port 162
The Sebring High School boys narrowly defeated the North Port Bobcats on Tuesday, Aug. 30 with a final score of 154-162. The Bobcat’s CJ Kemble claimed first place with 35 strokes. Sebring’s Jack DuPriest placed second with 37 and Trent Bray of Sebring placed third with 38.
Matthew Suarez (SHS) fired a 39; Brayden Smith (SHS), 40; Austin Harrelson (NPHS), 41; Brayden Spain (NPHS), 42; Preston Douglass (NPHS), 44; Kase Waldron (SHS), 44; Stefan Iwasiw (NPHS), 45; Jay Walkup (SHS), 45 and Michael McCool (NPHS) had 48.
Lake Placid boys 90, LaBelle 127
The Lake Placid Green Dragons boys golf team overpowered the LaBelle Cowboys, 90-127, at Placid Lakes Golf Club on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Lake Placid’s Daylon White finished in first place with 42 strokes while teammate Jose Patino claimed second with a 48. LaBelle’s Justin Sherrod shot a 62 placing him in third.
The Sebring Blue Streaks, Lake Placid Green Dragons and Avon Park Red Devils busy schedules continue with the Lake Placid boys and girls traveling to Frostproof (River Greens) Thursday to take on the Bulldogs, results were unavailable at press time. Sebring boys will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Rivera and the girls will head to Jenson Beach on Tuesday. The Avon Park boys will go to Fort Meade to take on the Miners on Tuesday. All events will begin at 4 p.m.