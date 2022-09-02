Local high school golf teams have been hard at work on the links competing in several matches within a short period of time, though a few matches were canceled or delayed due to weather. In high school golf the teams play nine holes.

The Sebring Blue Streaks boys team hosted the Hardee Wildcats on Friday, Aug. 26 and then hosted Lake Placid on Monday, Aug. 29, with both events being held at the Country Club of Sebring; the Lady Streaks took on the Frostproof Bulldogs on Tuesday, Aug. 30 while the boys hosted the North Port Bobcats and the Lake Placid Green Dragons boys team hosted the LaBelle Cowboys at Placid Lakes Country Club on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Recommended for you