The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of August gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast with the exception of today. All fishing factors considered, the next ten days will provide anglers with the best fishing days of the month.
The new moon occurs next Sunday, and the moon moves directly into the solar energy path to earth on Thursday, which means the lunar influence over the next ten days will be very strong. Feed ratings will be two to three points higher during the daily lunar periods as a result. And with the moon being at full strength three days before the new moon, this month’s new moon phase will be very strong. An eight to nine rating will occur Saturday through next Monday.
The weather forecast for today will create excellent, better-than-average fishing during the moon underfoot period, which occurs during the sunset, and when the moonset occurs about an hour after solar noon. We will have very little rain, if any, today. A perfect ten mph fishing wind from the southwest will prevail under predominately sunny skies. This will cause fish to feed at above average rates within healthy vegetation areas due to a higher than normal dissolved oxygen rate, which will peak during the hours leading up to the sunset period.
Monday through the remainder of the week a typical rainy weather forecast will occur, Wind speeds will remain ideal until Thursday when winds switch out of the southeast and slow down to a five to six mph speed. Next weekend, winds will be from the east at seven mph as a strong new moon arrives. This is one of those times when I hope the weatherman is wrong about wind speeds. Much rather have a ten plus mph wind when a strong new moon occurs. Bright sunny skies would be a plus, but probably asking too much considering it is the rainy season.
‘Atmospheric pressure change’ will occur at above-normal season rates (which is more than 0.08 per twenty-four hours) from Wednesday midday to Thursday midday—029.98-30.12 In Hg total increase. This will cause fish to adjust upward during the overhead moon in the middle to late morning hours primarily, and also during the Wednesday sunset and Thursday sunrise periods. I’m predicting a six to seven rating during these three periods.
Best Fishing Days: The best fishing days this week will definitely occurs during the second half of the week when a strong new moon phase occurs. However, as is always the case during Florida’s rainy season, the days which produce bright sunlight and very little cloud cover, will be the better fishing days of the week. Today very little if any rain is forecasted and bright sunny skies will prevail with an ideal southwest fishing wind. Midday and sunset fishing will be very good.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 8:18 p.m. and the sunset at 8:14 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 7-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and decreases in feed rating to a three-rating by Wednesday, and becomes a minor fishing period.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 7:56 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:49 a.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and improves to a six rating by Wednesday and becomes the major feeding period of the day.
The second minor fishing period happens when the moonset occurs at 2:44 p.m. and solar noon at 1:32 p.m. A feed rating of four will occur from 1:3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and will improve to a five rating by the midweek.
The months of August and September always produce excellent river and small stream fishing due to the rainy season. Rivers and streams are flowing at the highest flow-rate of the year during these two months….providing central Florida experiences seasonal rainfall averages.
It should be noted that lakes with flood control structures are releasing excess water. This creates a significant current through the lake; from the influent toward the effluent structure, and always through the deepest sections of the lake. Find the flow path through the lake and you’ll locate active feeding fish as they move with the flow.
So if you haven’t already, try fishing rivers and streams and learn where the river-stream within the lake flows toward the flood structure—old creek-river bed within the lake. Match-the-hatch, which is currently moving with the flow southward----except the Saint Johns River, which flows northward.
Safety Notices: Alligators are mating. Big males are very aggressive. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 5-10 strong new moon, 19-24 weak full moon, September 1-8 new moon, 18-22 weak full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.22 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open twenty-one inches and flowing a combined 1510 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 37.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
