LAUREL, Miss. — Avon Park got off to a great start in pool play on Friday evening at the Division II AA/Coach Pitch Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.
Representing Florida, the Red Devils blew out Virginia 14-4 and won a dogfight 5-4 in nine innings over Alabama. Avon Park will head into the second day of pool play at 2-0.
Mike Pollitt’s squad came out of the gate early after holding Virginia scoreless in the first inning. Macoy Pollitt led off reaching on an error. Clay Germaine brought him home on a double into left and the throw to the plate advanced Germaine to third.
Kyler Doughty singled to score Germaine. Griffin Troy reached on a fielder’s choice that yielded no outs followed by a Duke Galimba pop out. A double by Joe Jackson brought both Doughty and Troy around to make it a 4-0 ballgame.
But the runs didn’t stop. Ethan Harrison then hit into a fielder’s choice where an errant throw to third allowed Joe Jackson to score and for Harrison to advance to third.
A two-out single by Joaquin Muniz scored Harrison, Kellen Jackson hit an infield single and an error at second base scored Muniz to make it 7-0. But, Avon Park ended up stranding the two runners as Macoy Pollitt popped out to end the inning.
The Red Devils defense worked a shutdown top of the second and their offense was right back at the plate.
Germaine led off the bottom of the second with a single past the third baseman, then an error at second let Doughty reach. After Troy struck out, Galimba singled and some miscues in the outfield plated both Germaine and Doughty for a 9-0 lead.
Joe Jackson then brought the traveling Avon Park fans to a roar as he hit a triple that ended up a Little League home run to score both him and Galimba for an 11-0 advantage.
Harrison reached and moved to third on a throw from the Virginia third baseman that ended up in right field. After a strikeout, Muniz hit a grounder to the third baseman and another error scored Harrison. Through two innings, Avon Park led 12-0.
Virginia got a baserunner with a leadoff single but it was quickly eliminated thanks to a 4-3 double play by Clay Germaine then a strikeout ended the top of the third.
Avon Park added two more runs in the bottom of the innings as a hit by Germaine brought home King Fisher who reached on an infield single. Two batters later, Troy reached on an error that scored Germaine from third to make it 14-0.
Virginia made a little noise in the fourth as some lapses in an Avon Park defense that otherwise had a stellar game allowed Virginia to score four runs. But that was all it could muster as Avon Park took game 14-4.
Later that day, the Red Devils faced off with Alabama’s team. This tightly contested ballgame went the length of a regulation MLB game as Avon Park eked out the win 5-4 in nine innings.
Avon Park took the lead in the third with a Macoy Pollitt double scoring King Fisher and made it 1-0. Joe Jackson then smacked a single in the fourth to make it 2-0.
After Alabama got back one run in the bottom of the fourth, a single with a runner on second in the fifth tied the game at 2-2.
Neither team plated a run for the next three innings thanks to some consistent defense between both clubs including a pair of great double plays in the top and bottom of the eighth.
The Red Devils gained the edge in the ninth as the one-two punch of Pollitt and Germaine struck again. Pollitt smacked a leadoff single and a double by Germaine into left field scored him from first for the 3-2 lead.
After two batters flew out, a ground ball by Duke Galimba was mishandled and allowed Germaine to beat a throw home making it 4-2. Alabama continued to mishandle the ball during the play as Galimba motored all the way around the bases to score.
Avon Park entered the bottom of the ninth up 5-2, but the representatives from the Yellowhammer State wouldn’t go away easily. They loaded the bases with one out. On a ground ball hit to second, Avon Park went for the double play.
The play at second scored one run and the shortstop’s throw wasn’t in time as the runner from second base came around to score. With the tying run on first, Alabama got a base hit into left.
But, the runner at first got caught in a rundown and ended up tagged out near third to end the game in Avon Park’s favor 5-4.