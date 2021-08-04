LAUREL, Miss. — Avon Park suffered its first loss of the All-Star season on Monday. The Red Devils fell 10-1 to Alabama in the Division II AA/Coach Pitch Dixie Youth Baseball World Series. They are now 16-1. Even with the loss, they’re still in contention for the World Series title.
Macoy Pollitt grounded out to second base followed by a Clay Germaine single to start the first for Avon Park. Kyler Doughty gave the first pitch he saw a ride into deep left field but was robbed of an extra-base hit. Griffin Troy singled up the middle to give Avon Park two on with two out but Duke Galimba struck out and stranded both runners.
Alabama got a pair of two-out singles in the bottom of the first and scored the first run of the game off a rundown. The leadoff runner broke for home on the throw to third baseman Doughty. Instead of attempting a throw out at home, he went to second for a tag out of the trail runner. Unfortunately, nobody was covering the bag closely enough and Alabama took the lead 1-0.
A double by Alabama then made it 2-0 but the damage was limited thanks to a groundout to short.
Joe Jackson gave Avon Park a runner in scoring position in the second thanks to a leadoff double and a pair of groundouts by Ethan Harrison and Jake Pritchett moved him over and scored him, respectively. Pritchett’s RBI groundout cut the Ashford, Alabama lead in half 2-1.
Joaquin Muniz smacked a two-out single but Kellen Jackson hit into an out to end the scoring threat.
After a leadoff single and an error at first base, Alabama had runners on the corners with no outs. Avon Park could only get one half of a double play attempt and the runner on third scored making it 3-1 in the bottom of the second.
Following another infield miscue, Alabama smacked five straight hits including three doubles plus an RBI groundout for an 9-1 lead over Florida’s state champs through just two innings.
Avon Park didn’t do anything in the third as King Fisher struck out swinging then Clay Germaine and Kyler Doughty hit into a pair of fielder’s choices after a Macoy Pollitt single to end the inning. Though, the Red Devils did leave Alabama scoreless in the bottom of the frame.
In fact, both teams went scoreless in the fourth inning too. Avon Park couldn’t take advantage of a leadoff runner and Alabama hit into a double play to leave runners on base.
Alabama plated the final run of the game in the bottom of the fifth on a fielder’s choice with a runner on third. Meanwhile, Avon Park’s offensive woes continued in the final frame as the Red Devils didn’t get a baserunner until a two-out single by Doughty. But Griffin Troy popped up to the first baseman to end the game.
The second inning and both team’s performance with runners on were the difference in the ballgame. Avon Park had just one hit with runners on base while Alabama was 9-for-23 (.391) in that category.