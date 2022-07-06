FROSTPROOF – The Avon Park Dixie Coach Pitch All-Star team continue to survive in the Dixie Baseball Coach Pitch Division Tournament and got a little revenge against the team that beat them in the opening round with a 5-4 win over Holmes County on Monday in Frostproof to extend their tournament into Tuesday.
Holmes County took a two run lead in the top of the first and Avon Park quickly answered in kind in the bottom half of the first.
Kellen Jackson and Duke Galimba reached on singles and both scored on an error by the Holmes left fielder on a hit by Wynn O’Berry to tie the game at two after the first inning.
Holmes County and Avon Park matched scores for the next three innings.
Neither team scored in the second inning and both teams scored a run each in both the third and fourth innings.
A two out error by Avon Park followed by singles by Case Bowers and Easton Cassiday that drove in Caston Hires to give Holmes County a tentative 3-2 lead.
Avon Park tied the game in the bottom of the third when Duke Galimba singled into left field to drive in Kellen Jackson.
A one out error by Avon Park in the fourth inning followed by singles by Liam Wilson and Kendon Pate and a fielder’s choice Cease Powell plated a run to give Holmes County a tentative 4-3 lead.
Avon Park matched Holmes in the bottom of the fourth inning as Dariel Cruz led off with a single into center and later scored on a groundball to third by Lane Payne to tie the game at four after four innings.
Avon Park took their first lead of the game in the fifth inning after holding Holmes County scoreless.
An infield single by Duke Galimba and two errors on Holmes County led to Liam Wilson scoring to give Avon Park a 5-4 lead and would also be the final score after Avon Park sent Holmes County down in order in the top of the sixth to secure the 5-4 win.
Avon Park was scheduled to face the winner between Fort Meade and Franklin County on Tuesday.