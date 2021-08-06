LAUREL, Miss. — The Red Devils made a run at the title but came up just short Tuesday. Avon Park represented Florida in the AA Dixie Youth Baseball World Series. The Red Devils All-Stars fell to Central Clemson of South Carolina 9-7 in the championship game in extra innings. Despite the loss, Avon Park still finished second out of the 12 teams in attendance and in just the team’s first year.
“It’s just a great experience and to see the successes and the defeats,” assistant coach Blake Germaine said. “We know where we need to go, we know what we need to continue to work on and we’re going to go back to the drawing board. Hopefully next we go back up there and we’ll have better results and we’ll bring home the first-place trophy instead of second place.”
South Carolina started a mini two-out rally after Macoy Pollitt threw out a runner at first and catcher Jake Pritchett caught a foul pop up in the top of the first. A two-out infield single followed by double into left and allowed the lead runner to score for a 1-0 South Carolina lead.
Fortunately, the next batter hit into an unassisted groundout to first baseman Duke Galimba to end the half inning.
Clay Germaine reached on an error with one out but ended up taken out by a fielder’s choice hit by Kyler Doughty. Griffin Troy brought Doughty in with a double laced into left field, tying the game at 1-1. Galimba made an attempt to make it 2-1 but ended up robbed by the South Carolina first baseman for the final out with the game tied through one.
But Avon Park quickly faced a bases loaded scenario with one-out in the second. A few defensive miscues had the bases juiced. One run came in on a ground ball fielder’s choice.
Unfortunately, the Red Devils weren’t out of the woods. A single into center evaded Avon Park’s left-center fielder and rolled all the way to the fence. That play led to a Little League home run and a 5-1 lead for the Palmetto State.
Doughty was able to get Avon Park out of the inning with a nice backhand stab and dart across the diamond to end the South Carolina threat.
Avon Park scraped across a run in the bottom of the second. Joe Jackson started it with a double down the left field line, Ethan Harrison and Jake Pritchett then both grounded out with Pritchett’s ground ball plating Jackson. South Carolina led 5-2 through two innings.
The Red Devils found themselves in trouble again in the third. A pair of doubles gave South Carolina runners on second and third with one out. An infield hit scored one run and a sacrifice fly made it 7-2. A bare hand play by Doughty and a stretch by Galimba ended the scoring chance for South Carolina.
King Fisher reached on a one-out error, Macoy Pollitt brought him home with a double and moved to third on the throw in the bottom of the frame. A Germaine sacrifice fly scored the shortstop from third. Doughty singled then Troy, Galimba and Joe Jackson ripped a trio of RBI doubles. All of a sudden, the game was knotted up at 7-7.
However, once again, South Carolina put the Florida defense in a jam. South Carolina recorded two straight base hits. A fielder’s choice made it runners on the corners with one out, a dropped fly ball and throw out at second gave Avon Park two outs. Then a great scoop on a fielder’s choice at second by Germaine ended top of the fourth with no damage.
Neither team brought another runner across over the next four innings as the game meandered its way into extras.
That’s mostly in part to several great defense plays by both teams. Germaine was robbed of a base knock in the fifth on a diving grab by the South Carolina shortstop.
“They were just making every single play that there was to make,” Germaine said. “We had to take our hats off to them at the end of the day, they made the plays and that’s what it was about: who made the most plays. They saved some runs doing that.”
But it’d be a crime to let the Avon Park defense go unnoticed or unpraised. The Red Devils defense showed up all weekend long in Germaine’s mind. In the sixth, Pollitt played a ball deflected off Doughty’s glove in the air and fired a strike to Germaine for an out in what was a scoreless half inning.
A defensive miscue actually gave Avon Park a chance to win the game in the bottom of the sixth. A botched fielder’s choice with two outs put Joe Jackson on second with Jake Pritchett at the plate. However, Pritchett struck out to send the game into extra innings.
One team eventually had to break through and at Avon Park’s expense it was South Carolina. A double smacked over the heads of the outfielders with two outs scored a runner from first for an 8-7 lead.
Then South Carolina tacked on insurance when a single into center scored the runner from second. A 4-3 putout helped Avon Park escape the inning trailing 9-7.
Doughty gave the Red Devils a spark with a one-out base hit into left, but Troy and Galimba flew out to the outfield ending the game and Avon Park’s season.
The Avon Park players had nothing to hang their head about. In its first year and the Avon Park Coach Pitch All-Stars rattled off 16 straight wins before dropping their last two. Germaine said the team made one heck of a run and competed with the best teams in the country doing something they’d never done before in coach pitch.
Germaine’s favorite thing about this year’s squad of players is just how much fun they had and they’re love for the game of baseball. He mentioned how over time those players learned that if someone makes a mistake, their teammates will pick them up. And the coaches never heard anything negative, even when they were down 7-2 in the championship game.
“We showed that little Avon Park is something,” he said. “That we got some baseball players around our area.”