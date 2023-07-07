AVON PARK — A frustrating beginning with a strong response in the end.
Avon Park’s AAA All-Stars split a pair of games Monday with a 6-5 loss to Franklin County and a 10-1 win against Liberty County at the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II State Tournament.
Franklin County 6, Avon Park 5
It was a difficult way to start Monday for the Red Devils.
They jumped out ahead 5-4 through the first inning. Then both teams threw up zeroes until Franklin County tied the game in the fifth with a sacrifice fly.
Tied 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth, a costly error allowed the winning run to score and put Avon Park one loss from elimination from there on out.
Avon Park 10, Liberty County 1
However, the Red Devils responded later in the day with a huge win over Liberty County.
They started with a three-run first inning and ballooned the lead in the second. Walks from Wynn O’Berry and Ethan Harrison plus a one-out infield bunt single from King Fisher loaded the bases for the top of the order in the second.
Macoy Pollitt drove in O’Berry with a four-pitch walk and Clay Germaine brought in Harrison with a single for a 4-0 led. A batted ball from Kyler Doughty then scored Fisher to make it 6-0 and a fly ball from Hayden Lee misplayed in the outfield allowed Germaine and Doughty’s courtesy runner in Pollitt to score.
With an 8-0 lead built, Avon Park coasted from there getting one run apiece in the third and fourth. Doughty started the game on the bump and allowed one run in 2.1 innings while striking out three and walking one. That lone run coming on a single that turned into a Little League home run from Liberty County.
Harrison and JoJo Jackson combined for four punchouts and one walk over the next 3.2 frames to finish 10-1 win. In two matchups against Liberty County, the Red Devils outscored their opponent 21-2 in 10 innings.
The victory set up a rematch with Franklin County. The Red Devils would need two wins over that team to capture a state title.