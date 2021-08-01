LAUREL, Miss. — It was hard to tell what was hotter at the World Series, the temperature or the Avon Park Red Devils.
The Avon Park AAA All-Stars defeated Mississippi 16-0 in their first game of the Division II AAA Dixie Youth Baseball World Series. The win sets up a winner’s bracket game against South Carolina Saturday night.
Sergio Duran and Kasen Jackson got the ball rolling in the bottom of the first with a pair of bunt singles to the first base side of the pitcher’s mound. Both then advanced on a double steal.
Krew Cobb then walked to load the bases. Everyone moved up a base on a wild pitch with Duran scoring from third during Haizen Cobb’s at-bat. Haizen then walked to reload the bases.
Another wild pitch during Jace Jackson’s AB plated Kasen Jackson. Jace then walked to get the sacks full the third time in the inning.
Jackson Hancock then lifted a soft liner into center that ended up over the outfielder’s head to score Krew and a single by Kolton Elder into shallow right center plated Haizen.
After a pair of strikeouts, a mental error on the basepaths ended up as two runs for Avon Park. Kolton Elder took off with the bases loaded on a passed ball. Only thing was, nobody else did.
Seeing this, Mississippi’s catcher threw down to first in an attempt to catch Elder off the base. Unfortunately, it resulted in an error and the play allowed for Jace Jackson and Jackson Hancock to score.
After two walks, Avon Park had the bases loaded again. However, Mason Bennett ended up caught off second after taking too big of a secondary lead on a passed ball. AP led 6-0 through one inning.
Mississippi went scoreless in the top of the second thanks to Haizen Cobb and Jace Jackson on the mound.
The Red Devils finally put it away in the bottom of the inning. Duran started it off with a Little League home run to make it 7-0 as Avon Park batted around.
They loaded the bases the next three batters and two runners scored on passed balls. Then the Red Devils utilized some more wild pitches and passed balls to get runners to third. And Avon Park scored several runs using this strategy.
Avon Park’s final three runs came as Duran and Kasen scored on an error by the Mississippi shortstop to first off a ball batted by Krew Cobb. Krew then found his way around on
The inning finally ended with Avon Park leading 16-0.
After a heat break before the top of the third, Avon Park pitching obviously didn’t cool off as it sat down the final three Mississippi batters on three straight punchouts. On the mound, the Red Devils finished with no runs allowed, seven strikeouts with two free passes through three innings of work as they ran away with the victory.