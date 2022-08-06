Main Photo

Team Florida celebrates with their third place trophy at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

 COURTESY/AVON PARK BASEBALL INC. VIA FACEBOOK

ANDERSON, SC — The Red Devils finished third at the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series after an 8-2 loss at the hands of Team Texas. Avon Park AAA, playing as Team Florida, improved on last year’s result when the 2021 squad fell to Virginia in its second game of the elimination bracket.

Texas grabbed most of its runs on a big rally in the top of the second inning. It started with a leadoff single followed by a double off starter Kolton Elder. A one-out single scored the lead runner for a 1-0 Texas lead.

