ANDERSON, SC — The Red Devils finished third at the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series after an 8-2 loss at the hands of Team Texas. Avon Park AAA, playing as Team Florida, improved on last year’s result when the 2021 squad fell to Virginia in its second game of the elimination bracket.
Texas grabbed most of its runs on a big rally in the top of the second inning. It started with a leadoff single followed by a double off starter Kolton Elder. A one-out single scored the lead runner for a 1-0 Texas lead.
Elder then walked the bases loaded. Team Florida’s opponents picked up another run on a wild pitch. A double where the ball hit just in front Carter Knight in right field and rolled back allowed two more runs to come in.
That prompted a pitching change as Florida went to Ty Cleveland in hopes of settling things down. After an error in center field, Cleveland picked up the inning’s second out on a strikeout. But a miscue in right field allowed two more runs to come in and gave Texas a 6-0 lead.
Cleveland and Kyler Doughty did well to limit the Texas offense to just two runs the next 4.2 innings of relief work. Doughty actually only needed 12 total pitches to make it through his two frames in the fifth and sixth.
Thus Avon Park had several chances to cut into the lead but unfortunately it wasn’t the Red Devils’ day. They went down 1-2-3 after Cleveland got on in the second, ended up on the wrong end of a double play in the third on a flyout and couldn’t utilize two different singles in the fourth.
With Texas up 8-0, Avon Park broke through in the fifth. Cleveland reached on a fielder’s choice. A single by Kolton Elder moved him over and a walk from Clay Germaine loaded the bases.
Troy Griffin grounded out back to the pitcher which allowed Cleveland to break for home and nullify the shutout with the Red Devils trailing 8-1.
Cleveland then came through in the sixth with a two-out single to bring in Macoy Pollitt. But the rally and Avon Park’s World Series run ended there. Elder grounded out on the second pitch of his at-bat back to the pitcher for the final out of Avon Park’s tournament.