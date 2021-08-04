LAUREL, Miss. — If the Florida representatives want any shot at a World Series title, they’ll have to come out of the loser’s bracket. Avon Park fell short against Georgia Monday night that was a closer game than the 12-6 score indicated. It’s the Red Devils’ first loss of the tournament and now has them fighting for their World Series lives.
Georgia got to starter Krew Cobb early in the first thanks to a one-out RBI triple with a runner on within the first three batters. The Peach Staters got another run on a wild pitch from Krew to make it 2-0. He came back with a strikeout and forced a groundout to keep it at 2-0.
Avon Park didn’t stay down for long. Sergio Duran worked a leadoff walk followed by a Kasen Jackson bunt single. Since he gave up the first two runs, it was only fitting he got them back plus insurance as Krew smacked a two-RBI triple into left field.
He broke for home hoping to give his team the lead after a hesitation at third. Krew slid in to home just beating the throw to make it a 3-2 ballgame.
Krew found himself in some trouble in the second. He had a two-on-nobody-out situation after an infield popup fell in no man’s land and a walk.
The young right hander came back, struck out the next three batters and stranded the runners with the lead intact.
After a scoreless bottom of the second, Avon Park’s starter sat down the Georgia batters in order in what ended up a scoreless third for both teams.
Krew allowed a leadoff walk on four pitches to start the fourth and that’s where his day ended. Replaced with Kolton Elder, Krew Cobb allowed three runs, three hits and two walks over three-plus innings with six strikeouts.
Elder eventually was in the middle of a bases loaded jam with one out on the board. The righty struck out a batter to get the second out but on the third pitch of his next batter a passed ball allowed for the lead runner to score from third base. But Elder did well to not make it a crooked number as he struck out the next hitter looking to keep it tied 3-3.
Avon Park took the lead right back in the bottom of the fourth. Kasen Jackson and Krew Cobb started it with a pair of walks then Haizen Cobb singled to load the bases.
Jace Jackson hit into an unassisted fielder’s choice at shortstop to score Kasen from third. Then, an error on a batted ball by Jackson Hancock at second scored Krew and Jace. The Red Devils still had opportunity to put more runs on with just one out.
However, Elder hit into a fielder’s choice and Colton Buice went down swinging to end the inning.
Elder was replaced after his lone inning of work for Jace Jackson. Jace’s night started with a strikeout looking sandwiched between an error at first base and a walk. He then forced a flyout to Kasen at second on two pitches.
And up in the count 1-2, it seemed Jace would get AP out of the inning still in the lead. But, he could not escape this jam.
Jace got what he needed: a ground ball back to him. A simple throw to first would get his team back at the plate with a three-run lead. But the throw ended up in the dirt at first base, skirted by Haizen Cobb and two runs scored because of it.
Jace then allowed a walk on five pitches and a two-RBI single up the middle gave the lead back to Georgia 7-6. He forced a 4-3 groundout for the final out of the inning with his team only down one run.
Unfortunately, the Red Devils squandered their opportunity to take the lead back. Kasen and Krew once again drew back-to-back walks, this time with two outs, but Haizen went down looking to end the frame.
And Georgia took the top of the sixth to distance itself from the Floridians. A five spot on several hits, some aggressive baserunning and a wild pitch off Jace and Duran ballooned the Georgia lead 12-6.
Jace then wore a pitch and took second to give his team some life. But Hancock grounded out to the first baseman, Elder flew out to left and Ty Cleveland struck out following a Buice walk to end it.
The loss sets up the Red Devils with a familiar opponent in the loser’s bracket. A South Carolina state runner-up team Avon Park edged out 2-0 earlier in the tournament.