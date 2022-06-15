LAKE PLACID – The Avon Park Dixie AAA All-Star team scored ten runs in the first inning against Lake Placid and held on to a 13-6 win to continue in the winner’s bracket of the Dixie District 8 tournament on Sunday morning.
Avon Park came out in the bottom of the first pounding out seven base hits and four others reached base by walk. Macoy Pollitt and Kasen Jackson each had belted out two singles in the first; Jackson Hancock, Ty Cleveland and Carter Knight each collected single while Kolton Elder, Clay Germaine, Cohen Carter and Griffin Troy each walked to amass ten runs to take a first inning 10-0 lead.
Not so fast, the Lake Placid defense settled down to hold Avon Park scoreless over the next three innings while they attempted to come back from a major deficit.
Scoreless in the second inning, a leadoff pair of walks to Shaun Rogers and Gage Riddick sparked some life into the Lake Placid offense in the third. A one out error on a groundball by Maxton White and a single Balboa Davis plated in Lake Placid’s first run of the game.
A walk to Joshua Patterson loaded the bases with one out and singles by Aiden Ruelas and Mason Cooper each drove in a run to close the gap to seven at 10-3. A walk to Mason Cooper brought in another run as Lake Placid finished the third cutting Avon Park’s lead to six at 10-4.
Lake Placid added two more runs in the top of the fourth as a walk, a single by White and Davis getting hit by a pitch loaded the bases with one out. With two outs, after a strikeout, Ruelas hit a clutch single into left field to drive in two runs to make the score 10-6 after four innings.
The Avon Park defense held Lake Placid scoreless the last two innings while adding three insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Avon Park’s Griffin Troy and Macoy Pollitt singled to account for the first run and a couple of Lake Placid errors accounted for the last two runs to make the final score 13-6.
Avon Park, with the win, moved on to the Championship game.
Lake Placid dropped into the loser’s bracket and would need to win to play Avon Park again in the Championship game.