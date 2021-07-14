SEBRING — Avon Park’s AAA team set itself up to play for the state title on Monday with an 8-4 win over Brooksville. Meanwhile, Avon Park “O”zone found itself on the wrong end of a blowout and will need to fight its way out of the loser’s bracket.
The AAA team grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first as Kasen Jackson scored to give Avon Park a 1-0 lead over Brooksville. However, it couldn’t muster any more as an out on the basepaths ended the inning.
Avon Park’s Jackson Hancock and Ty Parker led off the second with a pair of hits and both scored on a base knock by Sergio Duran to make it 3-0. Kasen Jackson, Krew Cobb and Haizen Cobb all scored off base hits in the bottom of the third and extended the Red Devils’ lead to 6-0.
Brooksville wouldn’t go down so easily. While the Avon Park pitching staff, held Brooksville in check but a one-out rally in the fourth narrowed the gap at 6-2. However, The Red Devils got the runs back utilizing the bunt as both Duran and Kasen Jackson were plated to make it 8-2.
Brooksville’s first three batters reached in the fifth with two of them scoring off a base hit. That might’ve made it 8-4, but an out at third base ended up keeping Brooksville from clawing at the deficit anymore in that frame. After a scoreless bottom of the fifth, Kolton Elder made quick work of his opponent. He struck out two and worked around a one-out walk to seal the 8-4 win for Avon Park.
Although, it wasn’t all good news for Avon Park on the diamond. After a sound beating of Blountstown two days prior, Avon Park “O”zone was routed by Holmes County 12-1.
It was quite close through the first two innings; Holmes County worked a pair of walks to start the bottom of the first against Avon Park starting pitcher, Cam Fuse. After forcing a flyout, Fuse gave up a single that scored both runners. However, a strikeout and a 2-5 putout on a wild pitch helped prevent a big inning.
Avon Park cut the lead in half as Huntley Price reached on an error and scored thanks to an aggressive approach on a walk.
But that’s when the good things stopped happening for the “O”zone squad.
Holmes County smacked back-to-back doubles to make it 3-1. Then, seven straight batters reached with five scoring. The first two walked followed by a single, another walk, a double, one more walk and a single. The only reason Holmes County didn’t score more was because of a tag out by catcher Parker Pritchett.
Avon Park couldn’t muster much offense after that as only one batter reached in the final seven. Four of the six outs made came via the strikeout. Holmes County finally hit the mercy rule after a one-out home run followed by a bases loaded single to score the game-winning runs.
With the loss, Avon Park “O”zone set itself up to face Paxton in the loser’s bracket on Tuesday with results unavailable at press time.