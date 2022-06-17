LAKE PLACID – The Avon Park Dixie AAA All-Star team won the Dixie District 8 Tournament with solid 11-1 victory over Lake Placid. Lake Placid lost to Avon Park earlier in the day and fought their way back through the loser’s bracket to play in the championship game.
Lake Placid took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Joshua Patterson doubled into left field to drive in Maxton White, who led off the inning with a bunt single.
Not known at the time, that would be the last run or base hit by Lake Placid for the game as Avon Park pounded out fourteen hits.
Avon Park tied the game in the bottom of the second when Clay Germaine scored on a passed ball and took the lead Joe Jackson singled in Griffin Troy to make the score 2-1.
In the bottom of the third, Avon Park scored four runs on two outs. Kolten Elder doubled into left field and Jackson Hancock singled to start the rally. Elder stole home to make the score 3-1 and Hancock scored on a double by Germaine into right field to increase Avon Park’s lead to three, 4-1.
Cleveland scored on a passed ball and Germaine crossed the plate to make the score 6-1 on a single by Cohen Carter.
Singles by Kasen Jackson, Hancock and Germaine led to three more runs for Avon Park in the bottom of the fourth inning as Avon Park’s lead widened to eight at 9-1.
Avon Park added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on the ten run rule.
Joe Jackson led off with a single and later scored on a wild pitch to make the score 10-1. Kasen Jackson ended the game with a single into left field that drove in Carter Knight for the winning run.
Germaine led Avon Park with three hits and scoring twice. Kasen Jackson, Jackson Hancock and Joe Jackson each had two hits.
Ty Cleveland pitched four innings for Avon Park, giving up just two hits and one run while striking out 7 and walking none for the win.
With the win, Avon Park will travel to Marianna to participate in the Dixie State Tournament.