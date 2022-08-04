ANDERSON, SC — After advancing by Team Mississippi, the Red Devils got revenge on the team that sent them to the elimination bracket. Avon Park AAA, playing as Team Florida, defeated Team Georgia 8-3 in a rematch of the teams’ earlier meeting in the tournament.

Just like against Mississippi, Avon Park grabbed a narrow lead in the first. A single up the middle scored leadoff man Macoy Pollitt, who made it to third on a sacrifice bunt from Kasen Jackson, for a 1-0 lead. Ty Cleveland later came across in the top of the fourth to make it a 2-0 game.

