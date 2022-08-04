ANDERSON, SC — After advancing by Team Mississippi, the Red Devils got revenge on the team that sent them to the elimination bracket. Avon Park AAA, playing as Team Florida, defeated Team Georgia 8-3 in a rematch of the teams’ earlier meeting in the tournament.
Just like against Mississippi, Avon Park grabbed a narrow lead in the first. A single up the middle scored leadoff man Macoy Pollitt, who made it to third on a sacrifice bunt from Kasen Jackson, for a 1-0 lead. Ty Cleveland later came across in the top of the fourth to make it a 2-0 game.
Jackson was on the mound as Avon Park’s starter. The Red Devil pitcher started his outing with three scoreless innings where he faced two batters over the minimum. But he and Avon Park ran into issues in the bottom of the fourth.
Team Georgia cut the lead in half with three straight singles. Another batted ball loaded the bases. Jackson got the first out thanks to a 1-2 putout on a grounder back to him. He was poised to escape the inning with the lead after a flyout.
But two straight walks on full counts by Jackson and the reliever in Cleveland gave the Peach Staters a 3-2 lead.
However that advantage didn’t last long thanks to a rally in the fifth by Avon Park. Griffin Troy started it with an infield hit. Cohen Carter tied the game when he ripped a 2-2 pitch to the left center field fence to score Troy.
A Kyler Doughty sacrifice bunt moved courtesy runner Joe Jackson to third and Pollitt followed it with a walk. A passed ball scored Joe from third to give Avon Park a 4-3 lead. Kasen drove in Pollitt on a base hit up the middle while Hancock brought Kasen home with his own single. Avon Park exited the top of the fifth inning with a 6-3 lead.
Cleveland delivered much-needed scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth with just two batters reaching base against him to finish off Team Georgia for the 8-3 victory, avenging Avon Park’s second round loss.
It put the Red Devils up against Team Texas for a chance at the final round.