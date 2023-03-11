LAKE PLACID — A tough, competitive game in a cross county matchup.
The Avon Park Red Devils (4-3) earned a 3-1 win over county rival Lake Placid Green Dragons (2-4) Thursday night. The Red Devils rebounded from their 5-4 walk-off loss against Sebring Tuesday while the Green Dragons found themselves on the losing side of another 3-1 ballgame at home.
A double by Avon Park’s Jamaree Welch scored what became the game-winning run in Jalan Gordon in the sixth.
“(Wednesday) at practice, we had a good practice and we talked about finishing – putting yourself in situations to where you’re in the game, and you gave yourself a chance to win,” Avon Park Head Coach Kyle Jackson said. “And when you are winning going into the sixth (or) seventh inning – finishing (and) not getting complacent, not being lackadaisical.”
Meanwhile, Lake Placid skipper Michael Hough might’ve been disappointed in the result but wasn’t unhappy with his team’s performance. Outside of the offensive woes he felt Avon Park earned the win against them. They didn’t help the Red Devils out with errors on defense or by walking a lot of batters.
Last time these teams met was the Early Bird Tournament in Avon Park. They combined for 25 runs with the Green Dragons taking the win 17-8.
Fans coming to the ballpark looking for runs probably felt cheated especially through the first four innings. Lake Placid’s Donovan Lusby and Avon Park’s Jaret King must’ve liked the number zero because they did their best to hang as many as possible.
Lusby started with four no-hit frames where the Red Devils saw only three batters reach base. Meanwhile, King and catcher KJ Massey were doing their best traffic cop impressions. Following a perfect first, King worked with at least one runner on over the next four innings.
Jackson said King did a good job throwing strikes to keep his team in the game. He didn’t let emotions get to him when errors extended innings. He actually forced an inning-ending double play to keep Lake Placid off the scoreboard in the second.
King earned his second win of the season with one run and three hits allowed plus four strikeouts to one walk and a hit batter.
It was frustrating for the Green Dragons when they didn’t capitalize within that time. Their approaches and swings at the plate seemed to change when runners were on. Hough said the Red Devil righty was able to keep the hitters off-balance. Lake Placid stranded a total of seven runners Thursday.
Albeit it was important King threw the way he did because Avon Park was no better, leaving eight with nowhere to go. The difference was the Red Devils had two hits that drove in runs against Lake Placid’s one.
After Lake Placid’s Lusby shut them down with a pair of punch-outs to leave two runners on in the fourth, they got to him in the fifth. The No. 9 hitter in Dorian Taylor started it with a two-out walk.
Then Avon Park’s Gio Perez demolished an 0-1 pitch that clanged off the right field fence and Taylor scored all the way from first on a triple. Jackson said his hitters did a good job making adjustments later in the contest compared to the start.
Lusby kept it at 1-0 when he forced a Brad Benton groundout to Eli Ming at shortstop to end the top of the fifth.
Lake Placid responded with their own two-out rally. A pair of groundouts brought the top of the lineup back around. The leadoff man in Ming reached on a five-pitch walk. He then moved up to second during Lusby’s at-bat.
It seemed the Green Dragons might strand him too when Lusby rolled over to Benton at short. But an error by the Red Devil kept the inning going with Ming now at third. Owen Phypers then slapped a 2-0 pitch into right field to tie the game at 1-1.
It would stay at that though as Briley Osceola flew out to right field and ended the inning.
“It was great to come back out,” Hough said about his team’s response. “We bounced right back. We tied it back up. We’re probably a few inches on that play of coming in and getting a second run.”
Lusby ran into trouble again in the next inning. Jalan Gordon smoked a leadoff double for Avon Park. A seeing eye single by Harrison made it runners on the corners. That’s when Hough went out to talk to his infield. He asked Lusby how he was and gave him one more batter.
Lusby then hit Massey to load the bases and Hough called on Phypers to relieve him. Lusby finished with the loss, three runs allowed in 5+ innings with six strikeouts to three walks and two hit batters.
Phypers’s first pitch to Welch was ripped into center field just out of the reach of MJ Hough. MJ Hough recovered quickly, getting the ball to Ming. The shortstop relayed to catcher Colton Krueger who tagged out Massey at home to keep the score at 3-1. A great example of how the Green Dragon defense played Thursday.
King sat Lake Placid down in order in the sixth and Jackson called on Harrison in the seventh for the save.
It wouldn’t be easy. Krueger gave his team a baserunner in the seventh. Landen White popped up and Ming flew out on the first pitches they saw but Lusby legged out an infield single to move Krueger to second.
Phypers, who already tied the game once, was at the plate with the tying run on first. He spit on a 1-1 pitch that bounced in the dirt. Krueger saw that as an opportunity to move up.
But Massey kept his wits about him, recovered and fired down to third to nab the Green Dragons’ catcher stealing for the game’s final out. Jackson commended Massey’s drive on the game-winning play.
“It was a hustle play,” he said. “He very easily could have jogged over to the ball, but he hustled to it. He did what he was supposed to do and made a good throw.”
Avon Park was set to take on Clewiston on Friday. Results for that were unavailable at press time. But both squads will be out at Firemen’s Field for the Blue Streak Invitational. The Red Devils will start Monday against Riverview (Sarasota) while the Green Dragons will take on John Carroll Catholic that day.