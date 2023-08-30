AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils Boys Swim Team finished first in a three school meet that included All Saints Academy and Frostproof. The Avon Park girls finished second at the Teri Heiring Aquatic Center at Avon Park High School last Thursday.
The Avon Park Boys scored 174 total points to All Saints Academy’s 150 and Frostproof’s 36 to take first place.
The All Saints Academy Girls reached 200 total points, Avon Park tallied 162 and Frostproof notched 44 points in the meet.
Avon Park won the following events:
Boys 200 Medley Relay: 2:02.88; Kale Martz, Joshua Lemler, Dorian Taylor and Mark Barben.
Boys 200 Freestyle: Mark Barben – 2:21.48.
Boys 200 Individual Medley: Rett Smith – 3:02.23.
Girls 50 Freestyle: Kendal Lambert – 28.03.
Boys 50 Freestyle: Lars Lanfier – 27.58.
Boys 1 Meter Dive: Dorian Taylor – 240.40.
Boys 100 Butterfly: Dorian Taylor – 1:11.15.
Girls 100 Freestyle: Kendal Lambert – 1:02.28.
Boys 500 Freestyle: Mark Barben – 6:54.97.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 2:13.19; Alaina Lemler, Reah Smith, Vanessa Morgan and Kendal Lambert.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1:48.93; Joshua Lemler, Lans Lanfier, Mark Barben and Dorian Taylor.
Boys 100 Backstroke: Kale Martz – 1:24.25.
Girls 100 Breaststroke: Alaina Lemler – 1:24.53.
Boys 100 Breaststroke: Joshua Lemler – 1:20.20.
- Boys 400 Freestyle Relay finished second to All Saints Academy by .05 seconds with a time of 4:37.47 with Kale Martz, John Parker, Rett Smith and Lars Lanfier as the foursome.
Other close second place finishes the following:
All Saints 50 Freestyle Avery Simmers -.34 with a time of 27.58.
All Saints Ellie Hoagland won the 100 Breaststroke (1:41.97) with Frostproof’s Delanci Alderman finishing second (1:42.51).
Avon Park will be at Sebring in a four team meet on Thursday that will include the Sebring Blue Streaks, Hardee Wildcats and the Okeechobee Brahmans.