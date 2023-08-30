AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils Boys Swim Team finished first in a three school meet that included All Saints Academy and Frostproof. The Avon Park girls finished second at the Teri Heiring Aquatic Center at Avon Park High School last Thursday.

The Avon Park Boys scored 174 total points to All Saints Academy’s 150 and Frostproof’s 36 to take first place.

