AVON PARK — On a day where people celebrated the red, white and blue the color red reigned supreme at the Durrah Martin Baseball Complex.
Avon Park’s AAA All-Star team won the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Division II State Championship Tuesday after defeating Franklin County twice 7-1 and 9-2. The Red Devils won three consecutive elimination games to capture the crown after a Monday loss to Franklin County.
“It’s a great feeling especially to win a state championship right here on our home field,” assistant coach LT Galimba said. “All the hard work the kids have put in for four months, all the fans, all the volunteers and the coaches just to see the work come into play.”
A key part on Tuesday was great pitching performances from Avon Park starters. Kyler Doughty hurled a beauty in the first game. And he was quite strong out the gate, striking out seven of his first nine batters in three perfect innings.
In the fourth a two-out walk broke up his perfect game bid. A leadoff triple in the fifth ended the no-hitter and the shutout came to a close with an RBI groundout. However, he did the most important thing: keep his team in the lead.
Up until the fourth, the Red Devils held a narrow 1-0 margin on a go-ahead double by Doughty himself so he needed to be on his game. He eventually got some cushion with two runs in the bottom of the fourth which lessened the blow of that one run by Franklin County in the fifth.
Avon Park responded to that one run with a four-run fifth.
Doughty finished with an incredible 11 strikeouts to just one walk and two hits allowed in the complete game performance.
His outing helped set up a winner-take-all matchup against Franklin County that afternoon.
A matchup that started with Hayden Lee on the mound. His statline wasn’t as pretty as he had five walks and a hit batter to his five strikeouts but it still possessed a key element: only two runs allowed in 4.2 innings.
“Both of them just threw an absolute gem,” LT Galimba said. “We couldn’t ask them to do anything different. As hot as it was (Tuesday), for them to come out and just throw strikes. That’s all we needed.”
Avon Park jumped out to a 5-0 lead in its first at-bats of the second game. It started with four straight hits. Macoy Pollitt reached on a single and Clay Germaine doubled him home. A single from Doughty scored Hayden Lee’s courtesy runner later on.
Back-to-back walks from Duke Galimba and Balboa Davis then loaded the bases for Griffin Troy who drove home Doughty on a single. An Ethan Harrison single scored Galimba and a two-out walk from JoJo Jackson plated Davis.
Avon Park sat on its lead from there, adding two runs apiece in the fourth and sixth with Clay Germaine pitching the last 1.1 innings as it completed the comeback from the elimination bracket.
“It was a bad feeling (Monday),” LT Galimba said. “I know the kids were upset but us as coaches, I mean, we played a lot of baseball in the last few months and we knew that it’d be hard for somebody to beat us here on our field twice in one weekend.”
Next up for the AAA All-Stars is a trip to the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series in Ruston, Louisiana. The Red Devils will represent Florida as the tournament runs from July 27 to Aug. 1.
LT Galimba said he’s most excited about the players getting the experience of the World Series and just being able to move on to compete against some of the nation’s best.